The ‘anti-Modi’ hatred of the ultra-left wing intelligentsia of the country, which Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is an indispensable part of, has compelled the propagandist filmmaker to go to Jamia and Shaheen Bagh to express solidarity with the Islamist protestors present there, agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Law since over last two months.

Read- Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

The filmmaker first reached Jamia Milia Islamia and is expected to head straight to Shaheen Bagh from there to express support to the Islamist protestors against CAA.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The controversial Bollywood director, who had recently broken his self imposed Twitter exile only to blame BJP IT cell for the Jamia riots, took to the microblogging site on February 13th to share the picture of the invite he received from the Jamia Coordination Committee for an event organised by them against CAA-NRC-NPR, which he yearned to participate in.

See you tomo at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/E80vIfwzzm — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 13, 2020

Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap had also joined the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ anti-CAA protest on February 5, which the Islamists in Mumbai have launched on the lines of Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.

He had taken to Twitter to laud the Muslim woman protestors at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ “sitting there to fight a constitutional fight for their rights”. He had urged people to extend support to them.

आज मैं मुंबईबाग गया था। Navapada में शाहीनबाग़ की तरह ही बहुत सारी माएँ , बहनें , औरतें बैठी हैं अपने हक़ की समवैधानिक लड़ाई लड़ने । आइए उनके साथ खड़ा हो के उनका हौंसला बढ़ाएँ। उन्हें वहाँ से हटाने की बात हो रही है । चलिए उनका साथ दें। https://t.co/a2sdyL2Eka — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 5, 2020

Following the violence at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where rioters ran amok, vandalising public property, setting buses on fire, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to appeal for peace. However, Anurag Kashyap, being the fake new peddler that he is, chose that moment to blame the ‘BJP IT cell’ for ‘creating propaganda about students being violent’. This when there were ample video evidence to prove that the protests were far from peaceful and how buses were set ablaze systematically.

The Delhi Police had used force to control the rioters at Jamia Nagar in Delhi where Jamia Millia Islamia University is located. Then Kashyap had shared a 15th December post to claim that no students were involved in the riots.