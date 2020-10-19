Monday, October 19, 2020
Updated:

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

Mission Shakti initiative will conclude on Chaitra Navratri sometime in April 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti initiative
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister’s office informed that in the first phase of Mission Shakti, programmes to create awareness will be conducted. In the second phase, action will be taken against the corrupt people involved in various departments associated with women empowerment and bringing justice to women.

The CM Office further stated that women and children should be made aware of helpline numbers like ‘1090’, ‘181’, ‘1076’ and ‘112’.

The government further said that each one of 1,535 thanas will have women’s help desk which will be handled by a woman constable. These police stations will also be equipped with restrooms for women and facility of drinking water will be made available. They will also be equipped with CCTV cameras. Same arrangements will also be made at about 350 tehsils.

Further, Yogi Adityanath directed that facility should be made that helpline numbers are also available in Bhojpuri and Bundelkhandi dialects as women might be more comfortable in communicating in regional dialects.

Mission Shakti

Mission Shakti initiative will conclude on Chaitra Navratri sometime in April 2021. The initiative will see the participation of 23 government departments including basic education, secondary education, higher education, MSME. Several non-government agencies will also be participating in the programmes. The special awareness drive is aimed at boosting the morale of women and children and empowering them by making them aware of their rights.

