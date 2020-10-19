Monday, October 19, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai: Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by violent mob in Nalasopara in presence of police
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by violent mob in Nalasopara in presence of police

“Police has assured that such incidents will not happen again and we trust the administration that they will take strict action in the matter,” local BJP leader and activist Manoj Barot added.

OpIndia Staff
Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by mob in Nalasopara, Mumbai
Gau Rakshak attacked by mob in Nalasopara while attempting to stop cow smuggling (Representational Image: Hindustan Times)
3

An incident of violent mob attack has come to light in Nala Sopara, Mumbai. On the night of 18th October, Gau Rakshak Rajesh Pal was allegedly attacked, and assaulted by a mob of dozens of people when he tried to stop cow smuggling near Burhan Chowk.

Local activist and BJP leader Manoj Barot has informed that Rajesh Pal, an animal welfare officer was attacked in presence of police personnel.

Pal got information about cow smuggling near Burhan Chowk, after which he filed a complaint at Nala Sopara West Police Station. Three constables accompanied him to the location so that they can stop the cow smugglers. When he tried to stop the smugglers, a mob of 150-200 people started assaulting him in front of the police. He was admitted to Alliance Hospital for treatment as he has suffered injuries. Several Gau Rakshaks and leaders reached the spot after learning about the incident. Activist Sunaina Holey has informed that the police personnel were injured in the mob attack too.

Angry Gau Rakshaks demand strict action against the perpetrators

Several Gau Rakshaks and leaders have demanded strict action from the state government. Manoj Barot, district vice president, BJP, has stated, “Rajesh Pal got information about a cow smuggling incident after which he filed a complaint. He had gone with three police constables to the area. When people at Burhan Chowk came to know that he came to stop cow smuggling operation, a group of 150-200 people gathered and attacked him.”

Rajesh has been attacked previously as well while attempting to save cows from smuggling. Barot said that he had discussed the situation with the DCP and ASP of the region. “Police has assured that such incidents will not happen again and we trust the administration that they will take strict action in the matter,” he added. 

Babua Gupta, Gau Rakshak, in a statement, said that the mob also attacked police personnel. Constable Narsule, who was accompanying Rajesh, sustained minor injuries during the incident. Rajesh sustained severe injuries including broken bones. He has blamed the local community at Burhan Chowk. Babua said there was another person named Ankit with Rajesh, but his whereabouts were unknown at the moment. “We demand Police should take strict action against the miscreants who attacked Gau Rakshak Rajesh Pal,” he added.

Gupta said that with the help of DCP, a bull and a calf had been rescued.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai news, Mumbai video, Mumbai gau rakshak
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.
Read more
News Reports

Heeng (Asafoetida) cultivation started for the first time in India with trial plantation in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Although India consumes around 50% of the total Heeng production in the world, it is not produced in the country at present
Read more

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

Media K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.

Here is how former AAP member Mayank Gandhi is working to boost farmers’ income in rural India through water harvesting and conservation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former AAP member Mayank Gandhi established the Global Vikas Trust in order to boost farmers' income across rural India.

Shashi Tharoor wears Mani Shankar Aiyar’s hat, denigrates India and praises Pakistan at Lahore Literature Festival, claims Modi govt targeting Muslims

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor denigrated India and praised Pakistan during a discussion at the Lahore Literature Festival.

Default weather apps in Chinese phones refuse to show weather info about Indian territories like Arunachal and Ladakh that China claims to be ‘disputed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While third part apps display weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, the same is blocked in default apps in Chinese phones

Recently Popular

Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Kamala Harris’ niece deletes morphed picture of Maa Durga after netizens ask her if she would do the same to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece slammed for trying to exploit Hinduism for political mileage ahead of US elections
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai: Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by violent mob in Nalasopara in presence of police

OpIndia Staff -
Gau Rakhak Rajesh Pal was reportedly attacked by a violent mob in Nalasopara's Burhan Chowk area while trying to prevent a cow smuggling operation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.
Read more
News Reports

Heeng (Asafoetida) cultivation started for the first time in India with trial plantation in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Although India consumes around 50% of the total Heeng production in the world, it is not produced in the country at present
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood-drug nexus case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend on the charges of peddling drugs

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has said that Agisilaos Demetriades has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant-Rhea case
Read more
Politics

Kamal Nath refers to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’ at a rally as Congress supporting crowd cheers and hoots. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Former CM of MP Kamal Nath on Sunday referred to Dalit leader from the BJP Imarti Devi as 'item' at a political rally.
Read more
News Reports

Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two aides, arms recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The main accused in Ballia firing case Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police
Read more
News Reports

Fascinating visuals: India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with pinpoint precision

OpIndia Staff -
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired with pin point percision from indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai
Read more
News Reports

Gonda temple mahant masterminded a staged attack on priest to frame a rival, seven including priest arrested

OpIndia Staff -
On 10th October night, priest Samrat Das of Ram Janki Temple in Tirre Manorama village of Etiathok police station area, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot at.
Read more
News Reports

Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passes away due to Coronavirus infection after believing it was a hoax

OpIndia Staff -
Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passed away on Saturday after developing heart complications due to Covid-19.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,598FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com