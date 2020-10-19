An incident of violent mob attack has come to light in Nala Sopara, Mumbai. On the night of 18th October, Gau Rakshak Rajesh Pal was allegedly attacked, and assaulted by a mob of dozens of people when he tried to stop cow smuggling near Burhan Chowk.

Local activist and BJP leader Manoj Barot has informed that Rajesh Pal, an animal welfare officer was attacked in presence of police personnel.

Pal got information about cow smuggling near Burhan Chowk, after which he filed a complaint at Nala Sopara West Police Station. Three constables accompanied him to the location so that they can stop the cow smugglers. When he tried to stop the smugglers, a mob of 150-200 people started assaulting him in front of the police. He was admitted to Alliance Hospital for treatment as he has suffered injuries. Several Gau Rakshaks and leaders reached the spot after learning about the incident. Activist Sunaina Holey has informed that the police personnel were injured in the mob attack too.

Both of them are hospitalised. ACP is at the spot right now and assured action against attackers.

Will update as soon as I hear from @mbbarot69 Dada. — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) October 18, 2020

Angry Gau Rakshaks demand strict action against the perpetrators

Several Gau Rakshaks and leaders have demanded strict action from the state government. Manoj Barot, district vice president, BJP, has stated, “Rajesh Pal got information about a cow smuggling incident after which he filed a complaint. He had gone with three police constables to the area. When people at Burhan Chowk came to know that he came to stop cow smuggling operation, a group of 150-200 people gathered and attacked him.”

Rajesh has been attacked previously as well while attempting to save cows from smuggling. Barot said that he had discussed the situation with the DCP and ASP of the region. “Police has assured that such incidents will not happen again and we trust the administration that they will take strict action in the matter,” he added.

Babua Gupta, Gau Rakshak, in a statement, said that the mob also attacked police personnel. Constable Narsule, who was accompanying Rajesh, sustained minor injuries during the incident. Rajesh sustained severe injuries including broken bones. He has blamed the local community at Burhan Chowk. Babua said there was another person named Ankit with Rajesh, but his whereabouts were unknown at the moment. “We demand Police should take strict action against the miscreants who attacked Gau Rakshak Rajesh Pal,” he added.

Gupta said that with the help of DCP, a bull and a calf had been rescued.