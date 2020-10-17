In the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, a Muslim man wrote to Darul Uloom Deoband seeking guidance from the Islamic seminary on his proposed marriage with a Hindu woman. In the question that was communicated to the Islamic clerics, the Muslim man said that he had proposed a Hindu woman for marriage which had been accepted subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Muslim man listed a series of eight conditions set by the Hindu woman which are quoted here as follows:

She shall not convert as a Muslim before or after marriage and shall continue as a Hindu through out her life. She shall be allowed to perform puja as per Hindu rituals in the in-law’s house without any hinderance and no one shall interfere in her faith and belief. Her name shall not be changed to a Muslim name after marriage. She shall not be asked to wear Burkha at any point of time in her life. I (her Husband) can not accept a second wife till she continues as my wife. The procedure of triple Talak for Divorce shall not be applicable in our case and Divorce procedure as applicable to Hindus shall be applicable in our case. Since Girl’s family will cut off all relations with her after marriage, she wants marriage should be performed through usual procedure of Nikahnama before a social gathering of my family members and relatives and the Nikahnama must contain the above conditions. Further to be assured that it is a legal marriage, she wants that I should take written permission and approval from Muslim Personal Law Board and Muslim religious authorities before marriage.

Pursuant to the conditions, the Muslim man posed a set of two questions to the Islamic clerics. “I again request your goodself to kindly give an early reply so that we can take a decission either to marry or to foget each other.I will remain obliged to you for your early reply throughout my life,” he said. The questions are quoted here as follows:

Whether marriage with her conditions will be acceptable to Muslim community and Her conditions can be reflected in Nikanama? Whether such marriage will be legal and binding to our family members?

The answer to the inquiry came fairly quickly. The Islamic clerics in their answer declared that such a union was not acceptable. “All these conditions are against Islam,” Darul Uloom Deoband said. “The nikah will not be valid whether the conditions are written in the nikah letter or not,” it declared. The Muslim man was advised to “forget each other and you should not do any thing against the religion of Islam.” As small consolation, Darul Uloom Deoband said sympathetically, “Have patience, you may find other beautiful and desired Muslim girls to get married.”

What is clear from this interaction between the Muslim man and Darul Uloom Deoband is that the kind of marriage between a Hindu woman and Muslim man shown in the recent Tanishq ad normalising Love Jihad is utter fantasy. Such a union, where the Muslim family celebrates Hindu traditions, is simply not possible in the real world to any significant extent as it is mandatory for the Hindu woman to convert to Islam for the marriage.

Consequently, we have witnessed several murders, rapes and other heinous crimes being committed against Hindu women who refused to convert to Islam following their marriage with a Muslim man. Therefore, at a time when such crimes are not deliberately whitewashed and silenced by the media, efforts to normalise the same through advertisements appears to be remarkably culturally insensitive.