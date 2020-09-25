Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

In a barbaric act, a 23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage. The incident has occurred in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday had recovered a beheaded body of a woman in a forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area. The police officials said that the father of the deceased, Laxminarayan, identified the deceased as Priya Soni from her shoes and clothes.

The father of the deceased informed the police that her daughter Priya had married a Muslim youth named as Ejaz Ahmed against the wishes of the family about a month and a half ago. According to the father of the deceased, Ejaz was pressuring her to convert to Islam, to which she disagreed.

The police officials have said that Ejaz had kept her at a lodge in the Obra area and was continuously pressurising her to convert to Islam. As the Hindu girl refused to convert, the angry Ejaz called upon another friend Shoaib Akhtar. The two Muslim youth carried Priya to a nearby forest area and killed her.

Accused had run away, was later nabbed

SP Ashish Srivastava said the woman’s beheaded body was found in a forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area on Monday.

The two accused had run away after murdering Priya. The Police had deployed teams to trace the accused. The accused were later nabbed from Baggha Nala Pul early Thursday morning, the SP said.

The police officials said that they have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased along with a knife, iron rod and car. The National Security Act will also be invoked against them, the SP added.