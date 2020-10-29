Zees News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary has once again come in the line of fire for his March 11 report, in which he had exposed the idea behind ‘Jihad’ with a flowchart. The show had triggered the ‘secular-liberal’ media and the Islamists who had attacked the Zee News editor for his reportage.

The same program has now miffed the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), which has summoned Zee News for selectively targeting the Muslim community through the show. It has asked Zee News to appear for a hearing on November 26 via video conferencing.

Acting on the complaint filed by Congress supporter and activist Saket Gokhale, the NBSA ruled that prima facie, the channel had violated the fundamental principles of the Code of Ethics by broadcasting the controversial programme.

“Broadcasters shall ensure a full and fair presentation of news”. Zee News also breached the guidelines on Broadcast of Potentially Defamatory Content and Specific Guideline Covering Reportage relating to Racial & Religious Harmony.

“NBSA was also of the prima facie view that the tone and tenor of the programme was divisive and that the broadcast certainly was targeting a particular community which is against the secular ethos of our country,” the regulatory authority’s order read.

Sudhir Chaudhary facing the wrath of ‘secular-liberal’ media for exposing inconvenient facts

Ever since the Zee News Editor-in-chief, Sudhir Chaudhary has reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show, he has been facing the ire of the ‘secular-liberal’ media. After an FIR was filed against Sudhir Chaudhary in Kerala, Pakistani had also, through a WhatsApp call tried to intimidate the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief for exposing “inconvenient facts”.

This call was followed by many more threats on Whatsapp from other Pakistani numbers, details of which had been forwarded to Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar police for necessary action.

Several Pakistani Twitter handles too tried to threaten Sudhir Chaudhary by posting hate messages. A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also shared to claim that Indian media was being targeted from within the country too.

Zee News’ editor-in-chief highlighted the ‘land jihad’ using Roshni Act

Sudhir Chaudhary’s episode exposing the real purpose and ways of carrying out ‘Jihad’ was watched widely. The highlight of the show, broadcast on March 11, was the “Jihad chart”.

In the show, the Zee News’ Editor-in-chief had explained stating that there are two types of Jihad – Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. “Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad,” Sudhir Chaudhary had explained in his hour-long show.

The harassment being meted out to Sudhir Chaudhary is in line with the latest trend of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem unleashing its might to silence media persons who often share a nationalistic discourse and stay away from toeing the line of the left-wing intelligentsia in the country.

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is another such journalist who has been facing the similar brunt for its relentless reporting, first on the Palghar lynching case and then on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It may be noted that NBSA is an independent body set up by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), which is an organization of certain TV News Channels. It includes channels like India Today, India TV, TV18, NDTV, Zee news etc. The rival of NBA is News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), which includes Republic TV and more than 80 news channels in various Indian languages.