Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra shared the screenshot of the hateful and abusive Facebook post where Azharuddin Ansari, directing abusive slang towards the BJP leader, declares that he would give Rs 1 lakh to the person who decapitates the BJP leader.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra (L) Azharuddin Ansari (R)
A social media user named Azharuddin Ansari has taken to Facebook to declare a bounty of Rs 1 Lakh on BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He said that he will pay Rs 1 Lakh to anyone who beheads Kapil Mishra. The BJP leader took to his official Twitter account to share the information.

Sharing the link of this youths Facebook profile, Mishra said that Azharuddin Ansari, who lives in Delhi, has issued open death threats to him. The BJP leader tagged Delhi police, the Delhi commissioner of police and the special cell of Delhi police to draw their attention towards the audacious act.

The abusive and hateful post by Azharuddin Ansari

After Kapil Mishra Tweeted, social media users demanded Delhi police to take cognisance of the matter and punish the culprit as soon as possible. Many people shared Azharuddin’s picture and tagged the Delhi Police and demanded his arrest. People opined that in view of what is happening in France currently, strict action is required against such Islamic fundamentalists because they could go to any extent. Many people expressed support for Kapil Mishra.

Kapil Mishra received death threats after the anti-CAA protests

It is pertinent to note here that BJP leader Kapil Mishra has always been a victim of criticism from Islamic fundamentalists for his unequivocal opinions. Recently he took to social media to vociferously support France post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam. He also strongly voiced his disapproval against the Islamic terrorist attacks that have been taking place lately following French President’s resolute to tackle Islamic terrorism.

Earlier, in wake of anti-Hindu riots in Delhi that perpetrated in last week of February 2020, one Mohammad Amanatullah had sent him a threat that no one can save him from his impending doom. These threats to Mishra had come a day after AAP social media member Sanjay Raghav wished death upon Mishra.

