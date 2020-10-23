Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

"Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception", the channel informed, calling it a witch-hunt by Mumbai Police.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police seeks financial transactions of Republic TV since its inception
Arnab Goswami, Param Bir Singh, image via Free Press Journal
156

Days after Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh falsely tried to implicate Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the alleged TRP scam, the Mumbai police have now reportedly demanded all financial transactions from the media network.

Republic TV reported that the Mumbai police Crime Branch has sought details of every financial transaction made by the channel in the past 4 years. Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sundaram S have been asked to submit the details at the police station. Despite being well aware that collecting information of such transactions may take months, the Mumbai police have provided just 12-hour window to Republic TV for submitting the details.

As per Republic TV, the fresh demand for financial transactions is a part of the witch-hunt of the Mumbai police against the news network, carried out on the behest of the Maharashtra government. The channel has claimed that the cops have sought for petty and trivial transactions including the cost of toilet paper, coffee vending machines, makeup kits, stationery, furniture and so on.

Republic TV issues statement against Mumbai Police’s diktat

In a statement issued by the channel, Republic TV has called out the blatant attack on press freedom by the Mumbai police. It stated, “Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception. As part of the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network by the Mumbai Police led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, preposterous details of our financial, contractual and transaction details have been sought.”

The channel further added, “The CFO of the Republic Media Network on 22 October 2020 was issued a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC whereby details of “valuation report”, “ledger copies”, “trade receivables”, “broadcasting expenses”, “employee benefit expenses”, “promotion expenses” amongst others have been sought. This effectively means from electricity bills to editing machine expenses, to details of provident funds of employees, to details of loans issued to employees for medical emergencies, the cost of cameras, cost of studio maintenance, the cost of purchasing hand sanitizers, carpeting costs in the office – every single ledger and expense detail has been sought.”

While calling out the brazen attack, Republic TV pointed out how the Mumbai Police had sought details of every employee and journalist working for the media channel. “This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning. There is a clear and motivated attempt by the Mumbai Police to target Republic Media Network which has been falsely named in the TRP scam case,” the channel said.

“Republic Media Network will stand tall amidst the pressure tactics. Republic Media Network will continue to put the news first, the truth first and the nation first. We shall fight every strong-arm tactic in the court of public opinion and the courts of law,” the news channel concluded.

Mumbai Police threatens Republic TV Executive Editor with imprisonment

Earlier, Republic TV informed that their executive editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy was questioned by Mumbai Police for almost 9 hours on 21st October. The network says that he was threatened with imprisonment repeatedly for his decision to not reveal the source of the Hansa report. Niranjan revealed that he was warned that he will be booked under sections 174 and 179 of the IPC if he refuses to divulge the source of the report by Hansa Research, but Niranjan refused to divulge the source.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRepublic TV news, Arnab Goswami News, Mumbai Police cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.
Read more

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Punjab: Two arrested for raping six-year-old girl and setting her on fire, state SC commission takes note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two accused—Gurmeet Singh and Surjit Singh—have been arrested under the charges of rape, murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act

Jharkhand: Black cover removed from Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station after BJP leader complained

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to share images of the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station.

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
Media

No, India Today, Katrina Kaif in yellow saree for Navratri is not offensive to Hindus, this is where you got it wrong

Jhankar Mohta -
India Today tries to be holier than thou while trying to paint Hindus as trolls over Eros Now's vulgar Navratri posts
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing injunction plea by Times Now, bars from using the trademark...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, Times Now had sent a legal notice to Arnab Goswami asking him to refrain using 'nation wants to know' tagline
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied half of India as he says that Chinese forces have intruded 1200 km into Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that soldiers of China have occupied up to 1,200 km deep inside into India's territory, that would mean half of India
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.
Read more
Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack
Read more
News Reports

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Two arrested for raping six-year-old girl and setting her on fire, state SC commission takes note

OpIndia Staff -
Two accused—Gurmeet Singh and Surjit Singh—have been arrested under the charges of rape, murder and other relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ takes a hit as Coronavirus test positivity rate reaches 3 times the national average, number of active cases second-highest in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala has the second highest number of active Coronavirus cases now, and its recovery rate is far below the national average
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Black cover removed from Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station after BJP leader complained

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to share images of the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station.
Read more
News Reports

War of words between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi over shifting of police bank accounts, former slams the Shiv Sena leader calling her ‘dal...

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt has shifted 50000 bank accounts of Mumbai police personnel from Axis bank to HDFC bank, inviting criticism
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,092FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com