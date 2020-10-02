Friday, October 2, 2020
Updated:

Sexual assault case: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioned by Mumbai Police for 8 hours

Kashyap reached the Versova police station at around 10 am on Thursday and was allowed to go at around 6 pm. DCP Zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe has been quoted in Hindustan Times as saying that Kashyap's statement has been recorded and the investigation is on.

OpIndia Staff
Anurag Kashyap questioned by Mumbai Police
Anurag Kashyap, Courtesy: asianage
4

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who was accused by actress Payal Ghosh of sexual assault on her during a meeting at his house was issued a summon by the Mumbai police for questioning. He reached the Versova police station on October 1 and was questioned by the police for close to 8 hours.

As per reports, Kashyap reached the Versova police station at around 10 am and was allowed to go at around 6 pm. DCP Zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe has been quoted in Hindustan Times as saying that Kashyap’s statement has been recorded and the investigation is on.

Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of rape

Ghosh has accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her in his house during a meeting. She said that she had met Kashyap on three occasions in 2013. It was during their third meeting that Kashyap allegedly raped her. “Around 7:30 pm I reached Anurag Kashyap’s house in my Honda city car. He was sitting inside and smoking. The house smelled really bad and when I asked him, he said he was smoking marijuana. He also offered me smoke but I refused. He took me to another room to show me his collection of films. While showing me the cassettes of his old films, he suddenly pushed me to the sofa, opened his pants and forced himself on me. I tried to shout a lot but he pressed my mouth and raped me”, she told the police in her statement.

According to Ghosh, Kashyap tried to play down his act by saying that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses were common in the film industry. An FIR was filed by Ghosh against Kashyap. She said that she kept mum about the incident as she was advised by family and friends not to speak against such an influential director if she wanted to work in the industry.

Upon Ghosh’ complaint, an FIR has been registered against Anurag Kashyap under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

