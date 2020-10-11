Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home News Reports Winner of Penguin Random House's Harvill Secker Young Translators' prize calls for Brahmin genocide...
News Reports
Updated:

Winner of Penguin Random House’s Harvill Secker Young Translators’ prize calls for Brahmin genocide on social media

Subha Prasad Sanyal, winner of Penguin Random House's 2018 Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize, gave a call for a genocide of the Brahmin community in a comment on Facebook.

OpIndia Staff
Subha prasad sanyal penguin random house award
Image Credit: Penguin
13

Subha Prasad Sanyal, winner of Penguin Random House’s 2018 Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize, gave a call for a genocide of the Brahmin community in a comment on Facebook. Since then, he appears to have deleted his account. His comments created quite the furore on social media for the incendiary bigotry it reflected.

Genocidal comment by Subha Prasad Sanyal

Since then, people on social media have demanded that his award be revoked in light of the recent comments he has made. The comment said, “time for brahmin holocaust”. Another user said, “hell yeah!”

The comment made by Sanyal went viral on social media on Friday.

As per the announcement by Penguin, Sanyal is a 20-year old student at Jadavpur University, Kolkata studying English Language and Literature. He is also a “notorious biryani enthusiast” and “dreams of one day becoming a professor of English at Oxford”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHarvill Secker young translators' award
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
News Reports

Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More skeletons tumble out about Hathras ‘Fake Bhabhi’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Hathras fake bhabhi Dr Rajkumari Bansal was absent for job for 8 months without explanation, and became fake mausing in a 2018 case
Read more

When Rahul Gandhi met a bootlegger pretending to be ‘mother’ of Una victim as part of Dalit outreach

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, instead of meeting the mother of the victims of Una incident, Rahul Gandhi met and hugged a 'fake mother', a woman pretending to be their mother.

Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed AC 3-tier coaches with more berths: Railway Board Chairman

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To increase speed of mail and express trains, all sleeper coaches to be replaced with AC coaches, as non-AC coaches create technical issues at high speed

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Winner of Penguin Random House’s Harvill Secker Young Translators’ prize calls for Brahmin genocide on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Subha Prasad Sanyal is the winner of Penguin Random House's 2018 Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize.
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
News Reports

Accusations of prolonged unexplained leave and possible ‘Fake Mausi’ in 2018 Sanjali case: More skeletons tumble out about Hathras ‘Fake Bhabhi’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Hathras fake bhabhi Dr Rajkumari Bansal was absent for job for 8 months without explanation, and became fake mausing in a 2018 case
Read more
News Reports

Petition filed at Rajasthan High Court seeking intervention of a central investigation agency into immolation of temple priest case

OpIndia Staff -
Petition at Rajasthan HC seeks a free, fair & transparent probe into the burning of temple priest incident by a central probe agency
Read more
News Reports

When Rahul Gandhi met a bootlegger pretending to be ‘mother’ of Una victim as part of Dalit outreach

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, instead of meeting the mother of the victims of Una incident, Rahul Gandhi met and hugged a 'fake mother', a woman pretending to be their mother.
Read more
News Reports

Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed AC 3-tier coaches with more berths: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
To increase speed of mail and express trains, all sleeper coaches to be replaced with AC coaches, as non-AC coaches create technical issues at high speed
Read more
News Reports

‘China has deployed 60,000 soldiers at the LAC with India, dialogue and agreements will not change its ways’: USA

OpIndia Staff -
The USA said that it was time to accept that talks will not be enough to make China change its erring conduct.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader accused of trying to rape BJP booth President’s wife, fight breaks out between workers of both the parties

OpIndia Staff -
TMC worker Bapan Ghosh accused of trying to rape the wife of BJP Booth President in Kalna in East Burdwan district of West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against West Bengal police with minority commission for pulling turban of Sikh security officer

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that attack on Balwinder Singh and removing his turban is really shameful and condemnable act
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,544FansLike
461,254FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com