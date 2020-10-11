Subha Prasad Sanyal, winner of Penguin Random House’s 2018 Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize, gave a call for a genocide of the Brahmin community in a comment on Facebook. Since then, he appears to have deleted his account. His comments created quite the furore on social media for the incendiary bigotry it reflected.

Genocidal comment by Subha Prasad Sanyal

Since then, people on social media have demanded that his award be revoked in light of the recent comments he has made. The comment said, “time for brahmin holocaust”. Another user said, “hell yeah!”

@PenguinUKBooks This person named Subha Prasad Sanyal is openly calling for “Brahmins Holocaust”. It is a matter of grave concern that this person was rewarded Harvill Secker Young Translators’ Prize 2018. Please investigate this matter and revoke this reward. — ShaK (@im4pinaka) October 11, 2020

The comment made by Sanyal went viral on social media on Friday.

Ole le le le le pic.twitter.com/0fklZBHjUZ — Now+win 🐵🏳️‍🌈 (@Brahmeme) October 9, 2020

As per the announcement by Penguin, Sanyal is a 20-year old student at Jadavpur University, Kolkata studying English Language and Literature. He is also a “notorious biryani enthusiast” and “dreams of one day becoming a professor of English at Oxford”.