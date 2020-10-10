An ex-employee of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the political strategy group run by Prashant Kishor, had taken to his Linkedin profile three days ago to publish a suicide note, levelling some serious allegations against the Political strategist and Ex Janata Dal-United member Prashant Kishor and his organisation.

Kiran Patil, who according to his Linkedin profile lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was an associate with the company, claimed that due to the continuous harassment he has been subjected to by his last organisation- Indian Political Action Committee, he was being forced to end his life. Patil, who has resigned from I-PAC, alleged that the organisation was being run by a goon named Prashant Kishor who has big clout in Indian politics and hence police are not even accepting complaint against him.

Screeshot of the suicide note uploaded by I-PAC ex-employee Kiran Patil on his Linkedin profile

The former employee of I-PAC alleged that the company has been after his life since over a year now, and has even tried to kill him by administrating drugs on him which he said could cause a brain haemorrhage.

In his ‘suicide note’, Kiran Patil, alleged that Prashant Kishor’s company hacked his personal mobile and laptop. They also denied him his relieving letter because of which he even lost a chance to go to ISB for further education. He furthered that these emerging situations have compelled him to end his life. He requested the PMO and Home Ministry to take note.

Responding to his above post, Kiran Patil, wrote another post a day ago, in which he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was contacted by SP city Jalgaon who has suggested him to take the legal route. As Kiran Patil confirmed that he would now be taking legal action against Prashant Kishor and his organisation, he accused Kishor of running his company on black money. He said that police counselled him to abandon the plan to commit suicide.

Allegeing that the organisation had implicated him in false and baseless cases, Kiran accused the organisation of “using it’s filthy money and political power to pay those indviduals to file those cases”.

He alleged that company is run using black money, and he had complained about the same to the Income Tax department. “The organisation is filthy to say the least, they run entire subsidiaries on black money, I have already complained about that to even income tax department in the past to no avail,” he wrote. Kiran further added, “The organisation is using its filthy money and political power to pay those individuals to file those cases.”

In his note, Kiran Patil reveals that I-PAC’s employee Mr Subhash Tanan even called his parents and threatened them. According to Subhash Chand Tanan’s official Linkedin profile, he works as the engagement manager for I-PAC.

His effort to expose Prashant Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), subjected Kiran Patil to a lot of trolling by his own colleges. While some questioned Patil’s mental health, others suggested that taking names isn’t going to take him anywhere. Some even tried to get him to settle amicably with the organisation.

Shutting up his trolls, Kapil Patil wrote to I-PAC: “Please take care of all of your resources. You are going to need as many as possible to come out clean. It’s good to know that an organisation who perhaps would have silenced many innocent souls who would have dared to speak against their black money dealings is afraid of one individual.”

He also shared screenshots of how many people from the organisation had viewed and reacted to his post, claiming that he single-handedly managed to tyrannize a powerful and influential person like Prashant Kishor, who was forced to use his legion to troll him.

The organisation has responded to Kiran Patil’s suicide note saying that it had received Patil’s resignation on 14th Dec 2019 citing medical emergency. But since the organization had received a sexual harassment complaint against him and since the case was pending against him, as per law, they could not complete his exit formalities. I-PAC said that on 15th Dec 2019 the organization received a sexual harassment complaint against him from one of their female colleagues.