Saturday, October 24, 2020
Dear Rahul Gandhi, time to go to Baran to fight for justice of those minor girls whose rape was denied by Rajasthan CM

Rahul Gandhi's list of lies grows, says Punjab and Rajasthan govts didn't deny rape after the Baran gang rape was denied by Ashok Gehlot

In past few days, several cases of rape have been reported in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. Responding to these rape cases rampantly taking place in the state, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi claimed that unlike the Hathras case in UP, where the charge of rape has been questioned by police and medical reports, the government in Rajasthan is not denying that the girls were not raped.

This adds to the long list of lies uttered by Rahul Gandhi, because Congress CM in Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot had actually denied a gang rape case in the state. By claiming that Rajasthan govt is not denying rape charge, Rahul Gandhi ended up contradicting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Comparing the Congress governments in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab with the Uttar Pradesh government, Gandhi claimed that the governments in the two Congress-ruled states are not denying the rapes unlike the Uttar Pradesh government. Targeting the Yogi government, Gandhi claimed that the Punjab and Rajasthan governments were not threatening the families of the victims and nor were they blocking the course of justice. He claimed that if the Congress governments did so he would go there to fight for justice.

Contrary to Rahul Gandhi’s claims, Rajasthan CM had actually denied the Baran rape case and said that the victims were not forced and that they had gone with the accused persons at their own free will. CM Gehlot made the statement despite the victims admitting on camera that they were kidnapped, drugged and raped by the boys.

The Rajasthan CM Tweeted that the girls have themselves admitted in front of the magistrate in their CrPC section 164 statement that they were not forced by the boys, who he claims were also minors. But he forgot that as per law, the mater of consent does not arise in the case of minors, and even consensual sex with minor girls is considered as rape.

Despite denial by the CM that the girls were not raped, police had register case against the culprits under rape charge and also under POCSO act, as per the statements given by the two minor girls.

Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched a massive political attack on the Uttar Pradesh government regarding Hathras case.

Rapes in Rajasthan and Punjab

Heinous incidents of rapes that recently took place in the Congress-ruled states of Punjab and Rajasthan have shaken the collective conscience of the country. In Baran, Rajasthan two girls, 13 and 15-year old, were kidnapped, drugged and raped for three days. In Punjab, a 6-year-old girl was raped and burnt alive by two assailants in the Jalalpur village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

