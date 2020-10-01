Barely days after the unfortunate death of the Hathras victim, the politicians have found their latest playground for scoring a few political goals. As the investigation is being carried out by a special team, the Hathras administration has imposed section 144 of the IPC prohibiting illegal gatherings and also sealed borders to maintain law and order. However, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi in a bid to reinvent their political career have embarked on a journey to Hathras to meet the victim’s family.

Enroute, since the restrictions are in place, their convoy was stopped. The brother-sister duo then got off their airconditioned car and decided to walk the remainder of their 150+ km journey. On their way when the cops tried to stop, Rahul Gandhi tried to run away. Flanked by his security who took the lathi blows on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’.

Like a domino’s effect, another Congress worker also ‘fell’ on Rahul Gandhi, to save the former Congress President and son of current interim Congress President from any injuries.

WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by Uttar Pradesh police at Yamuna Expressway, while he was on his way to #Hathras#HathrasHorror



Live updates: https://t.co/i8l8LrEdlP

In another video, when the UP Police said that they are arresting him, Rahul Gandhi very innocently asked on what basis is he being stopped.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."



Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. "

A helpful Congress worker prompted him to ask under what section is he being arrested instead of questioning the authority of the cops.

“Bhaiya camera layiye,” he asks the camera person to record his big statement wherein he asks the cops that he wants to go alone, why is he not being allowed to. Except, he is not alone and is accompanied by hundreds of Congress workers.

The UP Police explained that he is being arrested under IPC 188. When police informs him that he is being arrested for violating the law, Rahul Gandhi questioned which law.

A Congress minion then question the cops under whose order did they lathicharge. When the police said there was no lathicharge, the minion took an offence and was angry that ‘RAHUL JI KO MAARA HAI‘.

As per latest reports, both the brother-sister duo have been arrested by the UP Police.