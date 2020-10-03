Saturday, October 3, 2020
Home Politics Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on 'god...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

The siblings are coming under intense criticism for their callousness. People pointed out how they are laughing and having fun while visiting the family of the bereaved.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Hathras Case
Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia
8

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim, reported ANI. The news agency has released a video on social media where the siblings can be seen sitting in front of the car with the sister driving. Great laughter can also be heard in the video that was shared.

The siblings are coming under intense criticism for their callousness. People pointed out how they are laughing and having fun while visiting the family of the bereaved.

One would have expected the prevailing mood to be sombre considering the circumstances of their visit, however, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi appear to be laughing and making merry on their way to meet the victim of a family which has only recently lost their daughter. ANI has credited Congress as the source of the video, thus, it appears the party itself does not see anything wrong with making merry on the face of such a tragedy.

The laughter of the siblings appear consistent with the recent declaration of a journalist that the Hathras case was a ‘god given opportunity‘ for them to resurrect their careers. In a leaked conversation that was accessed by Opindia, a man could be heard advising the brother of the deceased to stay home as Priyanka Gandhi would pay a visit. The brother was also instructed on what to tell the Congress leader and the details of what to say was also communicated.

The Congress party has been politicising the matter from the beginning in order to reap political mileage out of it. Rahul Gandhi had even enacted a dive on to the ground to claim that he was assaulted by the Police. The media has also been aiding their effort as is evident from other leaked conversations accessed by OpIndia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHathras Case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?
Read more

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale said in his petition that the narco test in the Hathras case is a means to coerce the family and intimidate them

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

Political History of India आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more
News Reports

The country witnessed a time when national security was compromised: PM Modi at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the work of the Atal Tunnel was moving at a very slow place during the previous governments.
Read more
News Reports

War memorial to commemorate the sacrifice of 20 soldiers who evicted Chinese PLA troops from Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
A new war memorial to honour the sacrifices of 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives while evicting the Chinese PLA forces in Galwan Valley
Read more
News Reports

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law introducing diversity quota in corporate boardrooms among other pro-LGBT laws

OpIndia Staff -
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that introduces reserved quotas for the LGBT community and racial minorities.
Read more
News Reports

While TMC leaders go berserk over Hathras case, the party had dismissed rape case in West Bengal as political conspiracies and ‘shajona ghotona’

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee have dismissed several rape cases in West Bengal in the past as conspiracy by opposition parties
Read more
Opinions

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?
Read more
Media

Journalist Afsar Ali alias AK Chaudhry held for extorting money by secretly filming people and then threatening to upload video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Noida based fraud journalist has cases registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 2010 and 2015
Read more
News Reports

Union govt to waive interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore during the moratorium period

OpIndia Staff -
MSME, education, housing, vehicle, personal loans etc upto Rs 2 crore will attract only simple interest during the moratorium period
Read more
News Reports

Hathras incident: Victim’s family says no for a CBI probe, reject undergoing the narco test

OpIndia Staff -
The victim of mother has said that her family wants a Supreme Court judge-monitored team to investigate the incident
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale said in his petition that the narco test in the Hathras case is a means to coerce the family and intimidate them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,835FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com