Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim, reported ANI. The news agency has released a video on social media where the siblings can be seen sitting in front of the car with the sister driving. Great laughter can also be heard in the video that was shared.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras (UP), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Source-Congress) pic.twitter.com/TSy7gLaxPL — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

The siblings are coming under intense criticism for their callousness. People pointed out how they are laughing and having fun while visiting the family of the bereaved.

बेहद शर्मनाक,हाथरस की बेटी के लिए ग़म और शोक मनाने निकले भइया बहना का असली चेहरा देख लीजिए,देखिए कि कैमरा देखते ही मातम मनाने वाले राहु़ल प्रियंका गाड़ी में कैसे हंसी ठहाके लगाते मस्ती करते हाथरस आ रहे,दरअसल ये ख़ुशी UP में नफरत की आग फैलाने को लेकर है,हाथरस बहाना है,UP जलाना है। pic.twitter.com/qZlCJg0Viz — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) October 3, 2020

One would have expected the prevailing mood to be sombre considering the circumstances of their visit, however, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi appear to be laughing and making merry on their way to meet the victim of a family which has only recently lost their daughter. ANI has credited Congress as the source of the video, thus, it appears the party itself does not see anything wrong with making merry on the face of such a tragedy.

The laughter of the siblings appear consistent with the recent declaration of a journalist that the Hathras case was a ‘god given opportunity‘ for them to resurrect their careers. In a leaked conversation that was accessed by Opindia, a man could be heard advising the brother of the deceased to stay home as Priyanka Gandhi would pay a visit. The brother was also instructed on what to tell the Congress leader and the details of what to say was also communicated.

The Congress party has been politicising the matter from the beginning in order to reap political mileage out of it. Rahul Gandhi had even enacted a dive on to the ground to claim that he was assaulted by the Police. The media has also been aiding their effort as is evident from other leaked conversations accessed by OpIndia.