A journalist associated with Reuters, Hindustan Times, Economic Times- Madhvan Narayanan has let the cat out of the bag. After the Congress leadership has stepped up its offensive against the Yogi Adityanath government over its handling the Hathras case, the journalist opined that the Hathras incident has come as a God-sent opportunity for Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and that she has been giving it all her energy.

The journalist Tweeted: “#Hathras is a God-given strategic opportunity for @priyankagandhi. And she is giving it all the energy she’s got. UP elections are going to be interesting…

The journalist believes that it will be interesting to watch the upcoming UP elections, probably hinting that the Congress scion who has been eyeing at the CM seat for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, will use this Hathras incident to her benefit to score political brownie points.

His tweet resulted in widespread condemnation from netizens, after which he deleted the tweet.

Congress using Hathras incident to attack Yogi Government in UP

Completely ignoring the innumerable number of cases of rape being reported in the Congress ruled states, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been launching a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim, ever since the unfortunate incident has come to the fore.

The Congress, led by Priyanka, who has begun efforts to regain lost ground ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday held aggressive protests all over the state, pressing for the resignation of the CM Yogi Adityanath. Calling it a “jungle raj” Priyanka declared, “this was a time for accountability from the chief minister”.

To further her attack on the UP government, the Gandhi scion had today shared a video claiming that the family of the victim is not satisfied by the investigation being conducted by the UP Police in the case. But it appeared that someone from the background was prodding the victim’s father to say certain things on the camera.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi travelling to meet victim’s family despite section 144

Following the incident, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area to control the law and order situation. Despite this, to express their grief and concerns, Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi are reportedly on their way to meet the victim’s family.

Yogi Adityanath in no mood to spare the culprits

Meanwhile, CM Yogi ordered the formation of SIT to investigate the case. The trial will be conducted in a fast track court. SIT will submit its report in seven days. CM Yogi also talked to the father of the victim and ensured strict action against the culprits. The UP government has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and asked for strict action against the culprits.