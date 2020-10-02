Friday, October 2, 2020
Home News Reports Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

In another conversation that appears to be between villagers and Sandeep, the brother is advised that he should not accept Rs. 25 lakhs and reach a conclusion. He is told that he should even accept Rs. 50 lakh to reach a conclusion.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras Case
Tanushree Pandey, Hathras incident
145

The Hathras Case has sent shock-waves throughout the country. While a lot of details about the case is yet to be unearthed, politicians have already descended upon the village to overturn their falling fortunes. Simultaneously, a great deal of misinformation is also being spread by the mainstream media to further its own partisan agenda. Meanwhile, an SIT probe has been ordered into the matter.

Now, the telephonic conversations between one India Today journalist and the brother of the deceased, Sandeep, has gone viral which has been accessed by OpIndia. In the audio clip, Tanushree Pandey can be heard trying hard to convince Sandeep to send her a video statement of his father alleging that he was under immense pressure from the administration.

Throughout the conversation, Tanushree Pandey appears insistent on coaxing out a very specific statement from Sandeep while the latter remains non-committal on his statement and appears hesitant to toe the line that the journalist wants him to toe. He confirms the journalist’s allegations of pressure and on other occasions, he says that his father was not very clear on whether he was pressurised or not.

Tanushree Pandey tells Sandeep that she has learnt from somewhere, she does not specify where, that an attempt is being made to blame the death of the sister on her family. It does appear to be an incendiary piece of information that has not been reported anywhere in the media. This bit of false information appears entirely fake and seems to have been invented solely to take advantage of the family’s misery to peddle a particular political agenda.

The objective of the conversation is clearly to have Sandeep’s father on record claiming that he was pressurised to give a statement that he was satisfied with the investigations into the matter thus far. She says, “Sandeep, please do one thing for me. And I promise that I will not move from here until your family has received justice… Sandeep, make a video of your father where he says, ‘Yes, there was a lot of pressure on me to issue a statement that I am satisfied.. I want investigation because my daughter has died. And we were not even allowed to see her and she was buried.'”

She adds, “It will only take five minutes. Quickly make the video and sent it to me only.” During their conversations, Tanushree Pandey also tries to incite Sandeep against the SIT that has been formed, however, the brother makes it clear that the SIT was asking them relevant questions and they had left since then. During the whole conversation, the brother appears reluctant and hesitant while the journalist tells him that he should consider her his sister in a bid to convince him.

In another conversation that appears to be between villagers and Sandeep, the brother is advised that he should not accept Rs. 25 lakhs and reach a conclusion. He is told that he should even accept Rs. 50 lakh to reach a conclusion. The lady in that conversation says that some politician is saying that ‘faisla’ should not be reached. During this conversation, the names of one ‘Rahul’ and Manish Sisodia and Barkha Dutt also comes up.

This is not the first time that Tanushree Pandey has been involved with something such as this. During the protests against the CAA, she could be seen having a hush-hush conversation with a leftist student at JNU where she appeared to be ‘coaching’ the person. In the video, the journalist, quite clearly, appears to be having extensive discussions regarding what the events that transpired at the University and at one point, has a prolonged hush-hush discussion with the student that’s not audible to the ears.

In the video that we had accessed, it could be seen that the two of them were having a conversation off the record where an attempt is deliberately made to have a hush-hush conversation so that the content of it is not audible to the observers. Furthermore, in the video, it appears that it isn’t journalism that was happening but propaganda with active collusion between the journalist and the Vice-President of JNUSU.

We have reached out to Tanushree Pandey over the matter. She is yet to respond.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTanushree pandey hathras
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Media Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print pulls down article attacking journalist after being called out, then pulls down apology tweet, apologises again: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
After Shekhar Gupta run The Print got caught in yet another lie by journalist Swati Goel Sharma, they decided to pull down its article

Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Union Jack on India’s national flag, said he will not salute it if Charkha is replaced by Ashoka Chakra

Political History of India Jinit Jain -
Mahatma Gandhi had said, "if the Flag of the Indian Union will not embody the emblem of the Charkha, I will refuse to salute that flag"

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Presence of Pakistani fighters on the ground alongside Azerbaijan forces won’t be a surprise: Armenia Foreign Minister Avet Adonts

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign minister of Armenia recounted how Pakistanis were present on ground in 1990s when war broke out in Nagorno Karabakh
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala doctor commits suicide following online attack on him after a child died at his clinic, fellow doctors allege ‘social media trial’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala doctor committed suicide after writing 'sorry', Kerala doctors say 'social media trial' after death of a child during treatment is to blame
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Derek O’Brien finds a clean spot to have a great fall while turning Hathras into a political battlefield

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, it was Congress' Rahul Gandhi wo had had a fall en route to Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says business leaders who don’t participate in social justice movement should be ‘lined up against the wall and shot’

OpIndia Staff -
Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that all business leaders should work for social justice, and those wo don't should be shot by firing squad
Read more
Opinions

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.
Read more
Media

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda
Read more
News Reports

TMC Delegation including Derek O’Brien stopped by UP Police while trying to enter Hathras

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim
Read more
Crime

Hathras: First statement of the victim’s mother after the strangulation emerges, has no mention of rape

OpIndia Staff -
Initial statement by Hathras victim's family, initial complaint and victim statement had not mentioned rape or sexual assault. Police had ruled out sexual assault on the basis of medical reports.
Read more
News Reports

Naked corpse of a girl found in Rajasthan hospital, family alleges rape: Here is how Congress leader trivialised the case

OpIndia Staff -
Naked corpse of a girl discovered at a hospital in the Banswara district, postmortem not done despite demanded by family
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,369FollowersFollow
17,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com