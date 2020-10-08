Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Media Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise
Fact-CheckFeaturedMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

The BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News depicts the actual story that punctures the claims of Rahul Kanwal. According to BARC, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of last week's viewership.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanwal's claims of BARC data and actual BARC data do not match
Source: Samachar
240

India Today news editor Rahul Kanwal on Thursday put out non-existent data to misleadingly claim a victory in the ongoing ‘TRP race’ between news networks. Taking to Twitter, journalist Rahul Kanwal patted his own back today to claim that India Today media network had garnered nearly 40.2 per cent of the viewership ratings last week i.e Week 39, 2020 (September 26 to October 2, 2020).

According to Kanwal, India Today was leading the TRP race to gain the top spot in the weekly viewership charts while beating Arnab Goswami’s led Republic TV, had garnered only 28 per cent of the views.

Times Now and CNN News18 were third and fourth respectively with 15.1 per cent and 8 per cent viewership respectively, as per Kanwal’s tweet.

Taking potshots at other media networks, especially Republic TV network, Kanwal claimed that the ‘truth spoke louder than lies’. The lies ultimately come crashing down, said Rahul Kanwal while putting up purported numbers to assert that India Today was most-watched news channel this week.

Image Source: Rahul Kanwal

Interestingly, Rahul Kanwal, while boasting about India Today’s performance did not put out any credible data in the public to substantiate his claims.

Rahul Kanwal, who has been fighting an unsuccessful TRP war with Arnab Goswami and Republic TV for months now, however went on to declare that India Today has far more viewers than Republic TV.

But, the BARC data has a different story to tell. When one looks at the BARC data for Week-39, 2020, it appears that Rahul Kanwal was blatantly lying when he claimed that India Today was the most-watched channel last week.

BARC data shows Republic TV leading the ‘TRP race’

The BARC data for ‘Week-39’ for English News depicts the actual story that punctures the claims of Rahul Kanwal. According to BARC, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of last week’s viewership.

From 26th September 2020 To Friday, 2nd October 2020, Republic TV has garnered nearly 5056 impressions to lead the chart, while India Today stood at a distant third with just 1812 impressions.

Times Now, meanwhile is second on the list, leading India Today marginally. CNN News18 is on the fourth of the weekly ratings with 1226 impressions, followed by DD India. Interestingly, leftist news channel NDTV has not even featured in the top-five list of most viewed English news channels in the country.

Image Source: BARC

As far as the Hindi News channels numbers are concerned, Republic media network’s ‘Republic Bharat’ leads India Today’s Aaj Tak by a considerable margin. Republic Bharat has garnered 206861 impressions, while India Today group’s Aaj Tak was at 179447.

Image Source: BARC

Despite the availability of contrarian public data, it is rather perplexing to understand to why did Rahul Kanwal brazenly try to mislead the public by making false claims saying India Today had more viewers than any other channel in the country.

Many social media users had pointed this out to Rahul Kanwal. Kanwal, however, seems rather determined to stick to his claim, despite the fact that his claims are not supported by BARC data. In a second tweet, he shared some graphics expressing thanks to the viewers, again citing the same number and naming BARC this time. It is not clear how and which BARC website Kanwal is referring to make his claims.

In the same tweet, he has also accused other channels of ‘spinning lies’.

India Today editor Rahul Kanwal had lied about ratings in April

This is not the first time that Rahul Kanwal and India Today has resorted to making such false claims regarding the viewership data of his media network. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, on the similar lines as today, Rahul Kanwal had initiated a ‘TRP war’ to make misleading assertions that India Today was the most viewed network.

Rahul Kanwal had also asserted that viewers were spending twice the time on India Today than they did on their competitors.

Image Source: Rahul Kanwal

Rahul Kanwal, who feverishly competes with Arnab Goswami and Republic, was caught by several social media users for brazenly lying about BARC ratings. We had reported in detail on how Rahul Kanwal’s self-laudatory tweets in April that were hollow and dishonest.

Perhaps, Rahul Kanwal continued failures to attract a respectable viewership to his channel, has now pushed him to openly lie about the viewership ratings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Kanwal India Today, top news channel, BARC data news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.
Read more
News Reports

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.
Read more

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.
Read more
News Reports

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Police file FIR against Sachin Pilot’s media manager and Aaj Tak reporter for reporting on ‘phone tapping’ allegations made by Pilot faction

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh and Aaj Tak journalist Sharat Kumar for reporting on phone tapping of rebel Congress MLAs
Read more
Politics

Watch: Visuals of BJP and BJYM leaders attacked by TMC Govt during Nabanno Chalo rally

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals have emerged from the 'Nabanno Chalo' rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas took to the streets on Thursday
Read more
News Reports

Former DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey not to contest the election this year

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will not contest Bihar Assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Former Congress leader arrested for raping a minor girl for months, forcing her to name someone else as the culprit

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Tirkey and the minor girl had filed case alleging someone else had raped her, but police found he himself had rapped the girl
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki interrogated by police, FIR registered for instigating caste violence

OpIndia Staff -
In a sting operation by Republic TV, Shyoraj Jivan was seen revealing plans for caste violence and riots in Hathras over the victim's death.
Read more
Politics

Country-made bombs, tear gas and lathi-charge: Mamata Banerjee responds to BJYM protest against political violence with more violence

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya said on social media that 'TMC goons' hurled country-made bombs at them from rooftops during the Nabanno Chalo protest.
Read more
Opinions

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates in protests against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
Days after arrest of Md Faizal in sexual assault case, his father & SDPI leader Abdul Salmara participated in protests against Hathras case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,547FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com