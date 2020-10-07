In another heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was gang-raped in Barmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday. While one of the accused raped the girl, the other shot the pictures and videos of the monstrous act. The incident took place in Shiv Kshetra police station area.

According to the sources quoted by Zee News, the rape took place when the members of the family had stepped out of their home to cast votes for panchayat election. The accused reportedly kidnapped the girl and later raped her. They later ran away from the crime spot, leaving the victim unconscious at the roadside.

The girl’s father told police that when they returned home, they did not find their daughter at home. They started searching for her and took her to the nearby hospital after locating her. The family also called up police and informed them about the incident.

The Barmer police have registered a case under the POCSO and IT Act and initiated an investigation in the case. The statement of the victim has been recorded by the police. She has reportedly said that accused had barged into the house and kidnapped her. They took her to the outskirts of the village on a motorcycle, where they raped her. However, she was unable to identify the accused.

A manhunt has been launched by the police to arrest the two accused, who have been booked under POCSO, IT Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. The girl, on the other, continues to remain in critical condition.

Incidents of rapes and violence on the rise in Rajasthan

A study by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that the number of crimes against women and children in 2019 has increased significantly as compared to 2018. The number is particularly bleak for Rajasthan, which tops the list of states with the highest number of complaints of sexual violence.

Rajasthan has been one of the states with the highest number of crimes against women in India. Last month, Rajasthan had alone reported 11 cases of violence and rape in a matter of just 7 days. NCPCR, which comes under the Ministry of Women and Children Development, received about 800 complaints of sexual violence against children during the pandemic, with highest from Rajasthan, the chairperson of the statutory body said on Tuesday.

The chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, however, maintained that there is no nationwide spike in the incidents of crime against women and children. He further added that 87 complaints were received from Rajasthan, the highest so far, followed by 80 in Tamil Nadu and 72 in Telangana.