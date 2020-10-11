Thursday, October 1, 2020
In just a week, Rajasthan sees 11 cases of rape, including sexual assault of minors: Read details

In a span of just one week, almost a dozen instances of sexual crimes against women have been reported from Rajasthan. The incidents include several cases of sexual assault and murder of minor girls.

OpIndia Staff
11 cases of sexual crimes against women reported in Rajasthan in a week
Representational image, courtesy: Criminal Law blog
In the state of Rajasthan, 11 incidents of rape and sexual assault have been reported in just seven days. The state saw several instances of violent sexual crimes against women in just a week. Here is a list of incidents in the past week.

Woman gang-raped in Jaipur

According to the reports, the woman was visiting Jaipur for some work on 28th September. When she was visiting the SMS Hospital Trauma centre, someone stole her purse. On Sunday night, she went to the hospital again to see if she can locate the bag. Some men approached her and raped her on the pretext of helping a poor with food. The police apprehended all four accused based on information by a tea seller.

Minor raped by three men in Sikar

Police have arrested two men on 30th September for raping a minor in the Udyog Nagar Police Station area. As per the reports, one accused is absconding. The victim’s father has alleged that the accused are threatening them and forcing them to take back the case. The victim has alleged that the accused made an illicit video of her and sent it to his friends.

Two minor girls from Baran gang-raped for three days

As per the reports, two minor girls aged 13 and 15 years respectively, were abducted from Baran on 18 September. Two minor boys and three others took them to Kota and Jaipur, where they were raped for three days. On 21st September, they were found in Kota. The family of the victims has alleged that they are being forced not to pursue the case. The police had denied the rape charges and said the girls did not mention rape in their statement. Even CM Ashok Gehlot has stated that the minors had gone on their ‘own free will’ and were not ‘forced’.

The victims have stated on camera that they were drugged and raped.

Woman raped in Ajmer

A woman was raped in the Ramgarh Police Station area, Ajmer, on 29th September. As per the reports, a resident of the village, Tipu Sultan, forcefully took her to the nearby farms and raped her. She somehow managed to escape and told her family about the incident, after which they filed a complaint with the police. Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, is investigating the case.

Minor raped in Jaipur

As per the reports, a student of the 8th class has been raped by three men in Jaipur on Wednesday. She was going to the school when she was abducted by the accused and allegedly raped. The family of the victim informed the police about the incident. The accused were apprehended within four hours of reporting the crime. All three accused were living close to the victim’s house. They had asked her to sit on the bike on the pretext of dropping her to school.

5-year-old assaulted in Hanumangarh

A 5-year-old has been assaulted in Hanumangarh. As per the reports, the crime was reported on 24th September. The accused, Mahendra Singh had taken the girl with him to the Nohar. One of the villagers heard her screams. The accused got scared and left the girl. CO Nohar is investigating the case.

Four-year-old child raped in Alwar

As per the reports, a 4-year-old has been raped in Alwar by a 45-year-old man named Ramnaresh. The incident was reported on 25th September. The girl was alone at home, and the accused took advantage of the situation. He ran away and left her bleeding. When the parents reached, they immediately took to the hospital and filed a complaint with the police. The police have arrested the accused.

Woman gang-raped in Sawai Madhopur

As per the reports, a married woman was visiting her relatives in Kodhai village. The accused picked her from the Bauli bus stand on the pretext to help her. She was raped by two accused in the farms located near Lalsot road. Police have filed a case based on the complaint of the victim. SHO Brijesh Meena is investigating the case.

Minor raped by friends in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur

In another incident in capital Jaipur, a minor girl living in sector-3 Malviya Nagar has accused a man, who was known to the girl’s family, of forcing her into making sexual relationships with him and his friends. The father of the victim alleged that her friend Nitin intoxicated her and raped her. The victim has alleged that she was also forced into sexual intercourse with the friends of the accused by intimidation and blackmail. Police have registered a case under the POSCO act.

Minor raped in Sirohi

On September 28, a minor girl was raped and murdered by a man in Sirohi. As per reports, the minor had gone to bathe in the canal water with her brother. A man, who was allegedly drinking in a nearby place, had attacked the children. While the brother managed to run away, the girl child was raped, and then strangulated to death. No arrests have been made so far in the case. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and investigating the incident.

Constable arrested for raping a minor

The Police in Navan, Nagaur district, have arrested 28-year-old Constable Jitender Singh in Nagaur after he was accused of raping a minor girl. The constable, who was about to travel to his village to see his newborn child, had allegedly attacked and raped the minor girl from a family who are his neighbours in Navan. The minor girl was sent for police examination and after confirming the sexual assault, station inchage had arrested the constable. SP Nagaur has dismissed the constable from the job.

