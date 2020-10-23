Friday, October 23, 2020
Raza Academy threatens to move court against Maharashtra govt if Eid-e-Milad procession is not allowed

Earlier this year, Raza Academy had threatened with 'law and order situation' if the movie 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' was not banned.

Raza Academy threatens to move court against Maharashtra government
Raza Academy has threatened to move court against Maharashtra government if the state government does not give permission to carry out the Eid-e-Milad procession.

The Raza Academy on Friday claimed that not allowing the procession for the Eid is tantamount to ignoring the sentiments of Muslims. Because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, large gatherings including religious gatherings are prohibited to avoid spreading of virus. Eid-e-Milad is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and it falls on 29th October this year.

Violent Past of the Raza Academy

The Raza Academy has a violent past. Earlier this year, Raza Academy had threatened with ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13.

In August 2011, its leaders had organised a so-called protest in Azad Maidan that had devolved into violent riots. The rioters from Raza Academy had vandalised the much-hallowed Amar Jawan memorial situated outside the CST. The riots had caused approximately Rs 2.72 crores worth of damages to various public properties.

The protest was carried out to incite communal violence in Mumbai and the IB report to Maharashtra government hinted at Pakistani involvement in the riots. Bangladeshi passports were retrieved from the areas where riots took place. About 65 people and 40 security personnel were injured in the riots.

