In an interesting development in the Republic TV vs Mumbai police tussle, the media network’s chief Arnab Goswami is all set to sue Mumbai PC Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crores as damages after the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government lawyer today in the Bombay High Court admitted that Republic is not named in the FIR in the TRP case.

In a news release, the media giant informed that Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami has directed his legal team Phoenix Legal to initiate the proceedings to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore damages (Rs 100 crore for damage to the reputation of Arnab Goswami, and Rs. 100 crore for the damage caused to Republic Media Network). At present, the legal teams of Republic are in the process of filing the defamation suit against Param Bir Singh, informed Republic TV.

News Release: Arnab & Republic to sue Param Bir Singh for Rs. 200 cr, as Maharashtra Govt and Mumbai Police admit in court that Network is not named in the TRP case FIR. pic.twitter.com/iNSoasmyaa — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2020

Today, in a surprising turn of events, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented the Mumbai police, contradicting the Police Commissioner’s allegation against Republic TV admitted in Bombay HC that Republic TV is not named in the FIR in the TRP scam case. The Mumbai police seemed to distance itself from the allegations made by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“Following this admission by the Maharashtra Government in open court, Arnab Goswami has directed that he will take every legal action against Param Bir Singh (and others if so required) and seek damages via a defamation suit”, read the news release.

It further stated that the media network will also file a contempt petition against the special executive magistrate and assistant police commissioner- Sudhir Jambwadekar, as he had initiated chapter proceedings with respect to FIRs lodged against Republic TV, that have been suspended by the orders of the Bombay High Court.

Accusing Mumbai PC of carrying out a lie-ridden campaign against Republic Media Network, especially since his news conference on 8th October 2020, the channel said: “While Param Bir Singh went on a media overdrive attempting to sully the name of Republic on the basis of vindictiveness instead of evidence, the truth has triumphed once again- and this time reiterated by those in his own quarters of power before a court of law”.

Calling the admission by the Maha Govt in court today as a huge victory to Republic TV, that has consistently maintained that there was no malpractice by the Network, the media giant thanked all those who stood by it. “Eternally indebted to the people of India who have stood by us and joined us in this fight at every step”. Saying so the network vowed never to bow down to coercive attempts to muzzle the voice of the media, no matter the pressures at play.

“Republic will remain fierce and fearless in its pursuit of the truth, with the people of India standing strongly with us”, said Republic TV calling this a triumph of good over evil.

Republic TV had today moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against the channel by the Mumbai Police in the TRP (television rating points) scam case. The petition filed by Republic TV had also sought a direction to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a fair and transparent probe.