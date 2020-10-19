Monday, October 19, 2020
Home News Reports 'Arnab Goswami is not an accused': Bombay HC says if Mumbai Police wants to...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Arnab Goswami is not an accused’: Bombay HC says if Mumbai Police wants to question him, they will have to issue summons

"As far as interim protection is concerned, the bench observes it may not be necessary as there is no mention of Republic in FIR. And in case of urgency, we will grant you the liberty to move urgently here", said the court to Harish Salve, who had appeared for Republic TV.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami of Republic TV not an accused in TRP scam case, says Bombay HC
Image Credit: DNA
290

The Bombay High Court hearing the plea to quash the FIR lodged against Republic TV in the TRP scam case has said that as on date the media networks’ editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case.

Answering queries by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the media house, regarding Mumbai police’ intention to arrest the Republic TV chief, the court said that since Arnab is not an accused in the case, the question of his arrest does not arise. Therefore, the court noted that it sees no reason to pass an interim order of protection for the media house chief.

“As far as interim protection is concerned, the bench observes it may not be necessary as there is no mention of Republic in FIR. And in case of urgency, we will grant you the liberty to move urgently here”, said the court to Harish Salve, who had appeared for Republic TV.

Directing Mumbai police to issue summons to Goswami if they feel the need to question him in the case, the Bombay HC asked the Republic TV chief to cooperate with the investigating officer in case he summons Arnab for questioning.

Expressing concerns about police interviews to media, the bench headed by Justice SS Shinde noted: “We are not saying only about the present matter. It is happening in other sensitive matters where investigation is pending. Officers are not supposed to reveal incriminatory material”.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier, Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had addressed a press conference to name Republic TV in the ‘fake TRP’ scam despite the FIR naming India Today in the scam. Param Bir Singh, who had seemingly made up his mind that Republic TV was the culprit, had sent a notice to BARC to acquire their viewership data. Singh had also claimed that BARC had found that Republic TV had carried manipulation in viewership data.

Meanwhile, Bombay HC has issued a notice on the petition and asked for the investigation papers to be submitted in court in a sealed cover. It has decided to hear the petition finally on November 5 at 3 PM.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC for quashing of FIR in TRP scam case

Republic TV has moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against the channel by the Mumbai Police in the TRP (television rating points) scam case. The petition filed by Republic TV had also sought a direction to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

Mumbai Police and Maha Govt’s witch hunt against Republic TV continues

The Mumbai police, at the behest of the Maharashtra government, has been hounding Republic TV for quite some time now. Arnab Goswami had said that the Mumbai PC is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Only two days back, the Mumbai police had illegally detained the channel’s consulting editor, Pradeep Bhandari. We reported how the Mumbai police had physically assaulted and hounded Bhandari and kept him confined at the Khar police station for almost 10 hours. Minutes before Bhandari came out of the police station, he had tweeted that Mumbai police had attempted to arrest him, disregarding the bail order by police.

Prior to this, Republic TV’s CFO was also summoned in connection to the controversial ‘TRP scam’. The most interesting part of this entire fiasco is that Mumbai police has not yet summoned anyone from India Today, the channel which has actually been named in the FIR lodged in the TRP scam case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBombay HC news, Bombay HC order, republic Arnab Goswami
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

If Congress comes back to power, it will be impossible to utter a word against them

Abhishek Banerjee -
This time, they will have a third and most potent weapon: technology and dominance in the digital space.
Read more
News Reports

‘Uddhav Thackeray has formed a special team to bring down Republic TV, Arnab has to be locked up’: Explosive sting reveals MVA govt plot

OpIndia Staff -
"The strategy is to lock him (Arnab Goswami) behind bars. Nobody can save his channel from being banned," the Congress leader said.
Read more

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Media Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today

Muslim doctor denied German Citizenship because he refused to shake hand with a woman as she ‘posed a threat of seduction’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The German court described the Muslim doctor as "fundamentalist" for his denial to shake hand

“I see no reason why BARC cannot make a public statement”: Here is what the email exchange between BARC and Republic TV said

Media OpIndia Staff -
The BARC CEO had privately confirmed to Republic TV on an email correspondence that the channel was not found guilty of any malpractice and thus no disciplinary action was initiated against them

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Those who remained silent when Congress filed FIR against journalists for China report now chest beat over termination of PTI contract

OpIndia Staff -
A report on the Economic Times in September 2009 asserted that two ITBP Jawans were injured in Chinese firing.
Read more
Opinions

If Congress comes back to power, it will be impossible to utter a word against them

Abhishek Banerjee -
This time, they will have a third and most potent weapon: technology and dominance in the digital space.
Read more
News Reports

SC stays Orissa High Court order banning traditional animal sacrifice, which had relied on Wikipedia for information

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on an Orissa High Court judgment banning animal sacrifice during the Chatar Yatra.
Read more
News Reports

‘Arnab Goswami is not an accused’: Bombay HC says if Mumbai Police wants to question him, they will have to issue summons

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC also stated that if the Mumbai Police wants to question Arnab Goswami in the case, they may issue summons.
Read more
News Reports

‘Uddhav Thackeray has formed a special team to bring down Republic TV, Arnab has to be locked up’: Explosive sting reveals MVA govt plot

OpIndia Staff -
"The strategy is to lock him (Arnab Goswami) behind bars. Nobody can save his channel from being banned," the Congress leader said.
Read more
News Reports

Assam-Mizoram Border clash: Violence erupts after hut on Mizoram side set on fire, Mizo MLA claims over 80 per cent in border areas illegal...

OpIndia Staff -
Clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border between the people of the two states on Saturday night, injuring several people.
Read more
News Reports

After showing Leh as part of China, Twitter claims ‘technical issue’ resolved, issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter issues statement after showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in location tag for live broadcast, says error has been rectified
Read more
Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
News Reports

Muslim doctor denied German Citizenship because he refused to shake hand with a woman as she ‘posed a threat of seduction’

OpIndia Staff -
The German court described the Muslim doctor as "fundamentalist" for his denial to shake hand
Read more
Media

“I see no reason why BARC cannot make a public statement”: Here is what the email exchange between BARC and Republic TV said

OpIndia Staff -
The BARC CEO had privately confirmed to Republic TV on an email correspondence that the channel was not found guilty of any malpractice and thus no disciplinary action was initiated against them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,626FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com