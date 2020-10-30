Teenager shot dead in Russia after he stabs cop, shouts 'Allahu Akbar'

On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia after he went on a knife-attack rampage.

As per reports, the teenager stabbed a police officer and attempted to burn down a police station. The terrorist, armed with a knife and a Molotov cocktail, yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ and called the ‘police infidels ‘before inflicting multiple wounds on the officer. Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee of Russia has informed that it would treat the incident as a terror attack and ‘encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer’.

In a statement, the police informed, “The young man faced to react to repeated demands to stop his actions,” the statement reads. “During the arrest, he actively resisted and stabbed one officer multiple times. Taking into account his aggressive behaviour … officers used standard-issue weapons.”

The young terrorist was eventually shot dead in Kukmor in Tatarstan. A police official initially fired warning shots when the boy tried to run away. The cop had to eventually fire shots and take him down. He was dead even before the medical team arrived at the scene. The injured police officer was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

French embassy in Jeddah attacked

A man in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah had reportedly been arrested after he stabbed a guard at the French consulate, state media reported on Thursday. The man reportedly used a sharp tool to stab the guard.

The guard was immediately rushed to the hospital and is said to be recovering. The French embassy released a statement saying the guard in the Jeddah consulate attack has been hospitalised and he is out of danger. “The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger,” the embassy said in a statement.