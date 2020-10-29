Soon after reports came in that three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded in a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France, two other attacks have been reported. One from Avignon in France and the other from Mecca.

Attack on a guard of the French consulate in Jeddah

A man in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah has reportedly been arrested after he stabbed a guard at the French consulate, state media reported on Thursday. The man reportedly used a sharp tool to stab the guard.

The guard was immediately rushed to the hospital and is said to be recovering. The French embassy released a statement saying the guard in the Jeddah consulate attack has been hospitalised and he is out of danger. “The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger,” the embassy said in a statement.

Statement released by the French Embassy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

“The French Consulate General in Jeddah this morning was subjected to a knife stabbing incident targeting a security guard, an employee of a private security company, and immediately, the Saudi security forces arrested the perpetrator. The security guard was taken to a hospital, and his health condition remains stable,” the French Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said in a press release posted on Twitter.

“The Embassy of France strongly condemns this vicious attack against a diplomatic facility,” the press release read, adding that the embassy “affirms its full support for the victim and expresses its confidence in the Saudi authorities to uncover the circumstances of the accident and ensure the security of French facilities and the French community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

French Embassy has asked diplomats and officials to remain vigilant and safe.

Knife-wielding man shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ killed after attacking police in Avignon, France

In another incident, an unidentified man wielding a knife reportedly attacked a group of police officers patrolling the streets of Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. The reported attack took place at approximately 11:15 local time. The attacker here too shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out the attack.

#BREAKING: Second violent terror attack reported in France. This time an unidentified man was shot dead by the French Police in Avignon after he tried to attack police with a knife while shouting Allah-u-Akbar. First attack was in Nice, France where three where killed brutally. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Police in Avignon confirmed that they have shot dead the attacker who was reportedly threatening passers-by with a hand-gun.

Three killed, reportedly beheaded by an Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar at a Church in Nice

Earlier in the day, it was reported how Islamic terrorist killed three people and left several injured in an attack at a church in Notre Dame Church in Nice, France. In the attack, the Islamists beheaded two people, including one elderly lady inside the church. As per local French media, the Nice Mayor, Christian Estrosi has said that the Islamic terrorist did not stop shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out the attack.

In his first address, he said that the entire Christian world was targeted in this Islamofascisim terrorist attack which beheaded and killed innocents at a holy church. How long before the world unites against Islamist terror and indoctrination?

The suspect behind the incident has been arrested. As per local media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to reach Nice later today.

This series of shocking incident comes days after a high school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in broad daylight over ‘blasphemy’. An Islamic terrorist had beheaded him for showing Charlie Hebdo’s caricature of Prophet Muhammad in his class.