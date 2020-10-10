Sadhus in the state of Rajasthan came out in protest against the horrific incident in which a temple priest was burnt alive in Karauli district of Rajasthan. The priest named Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by six men who wanted to grab the land of the temple.

#Breaking | Sadhus in Karauli protest against the killing of the 50-year-old priest who was burnt alive in the Rajasthan Village.



Listen in to the reactions.



Ground report by Arvind. pic.twitter.com/2QWELZaXtA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 10, 2020

BJP leader Ram Kadam has slammed Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for rushing to Hathras to show solidarity with the family of the victim but failing to show similar concern for the family of the priest. “Does the sensitivity of Rahul Gandhi and his party members vary depending on the caste or religion of the victim and the state politics”, Kadam questioned.

People are demanding the state government to give assurance in writing and not just verbal assurances. According to reports, the family members of the priest along with a local MP and a former MLA of the BJP had gone to talk to the SP and the Collector of Karauli returned empty handed and the government went back on its promise. The local residents have reportedly alleged that the local MLA is supporting the culprits which raises questions on the assurance of the police that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The family of the priest had reportedly demanded a compensation of 50 lakh, government job to one family member, security and suspension of the local MLA which have not been fulfilled by the state government.

The victim was the head priest of the Radhagovind temple in the village. He was set on fire by six people who wanted to grab the temple but he was resisting. He was admitted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning.