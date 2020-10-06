Scroll has republished an article initially published on Pakistani media outlet Dawn where Hindutva and India were blamed for a lack of peace between India and Pakistan. The article, authored by one Jawed Naqvi, was supposed to be a eulogy to the late Jaswant Singh but instead it becomes obvious through the course of it that it’s actual purpose is absolving Pakistan of all its sins.

The article speaks of the time when Jaswant Singh supposedly wished to establish peace between the two countries by turning the existing Line of Actual Control into a hard border. The plot, apparently, was sabotaged by L.K.Advani due to its Hindutva ideological predispositions and also because peace between India and Pakistan was apparently undesirable for Hindutva’s electoral prospects.

Scroll republishes article which originally appeared on Dawn

The article used fancy words to cloak the real source of tensions between the two countries. India and Pakistan are destined to be each other’s enemies due to the circumstances which led to the creation of the Republics in 1947. It would be extremely difficult for either of the two countries to look past the events of that period.

Pakistan cannot look past that hatred because it is only a morbid hatred towards India that justifies its continued existence. India cannot look past it because the Islamic state uses terrorism as a weapon of war against us to this very day. Any reasonable person would believe that an end to cross border terrorism is the minimum prerequisite for lasting peace between the two countries and the blame for tensions would only lie with the country that sponsors terrorism. But it’s only in the clown world that we live in that India is blamed for apparently not allowing a peace deal to go through.

But a Pakistani journalist cannot be expected to concede such basic truths. Unable to accept such obvious facts, it is only to be expected that a Pakistani journalist would clutch at straws to absolve the military-political establishment of his own country. And when an opportunity presents itself where Hindutva can also be dragged through the mud, it is only natural that it will be the chosen course of action.

The author also snidely remarked that the Parliament Attack of 2001, the Mumbai Terror Attack in 2008 and the Pulwama Terror Attack benefited the BJP. The author’s tenuous relationship with facts is revealed herein since on two of those three occasions, the BJP lost the subsequent General Elections. He also assiduously ignored Pakistan’s own role in each of these terror attacks.

It is reflective of the falling standards of journalism in the country that Scroll allows such drivel to be published in its platform. Only a fool would believe that peace between the two countries would magically materialise should the LOC be turned into a hard border. But Indian media outlets are so consumed by their hatred towards Hindutva that any and every opportunity to target Hindutva, no matter how inane it is, is grabbed eagerly with both hands.

Not merely that, Pakistan also uses articles published by Indian journalists to further its own propaganda against India. Recently, Dawn republished an article originally published on Shekhar Gupta’s The Print authored by Shivam Vij. Thus, it is a two-way street but the target always seems to be India and always, the state sponsor of terrorism is given a free pass.