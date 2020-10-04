Sunday, October 4, 2020
Home Media Journalist working with Shekhar Gupta's The Print appears in Pak website: Writes 'upper-caste' Hindus...
MediaOpinions
Updated:

Journalist working with Shekhar Gupta’s The Print appears in Pak website: Writes ‘upper-caste’ Hindus think they have right to rape Dalits

Prior to the 2019 General Elections, Shivam Vij argued that the caste divide among Hindus should be exploited to break the Hindutva consolidation for the sake of 'Secularism'.

K Bhattacharjee
Shivam Vij Dawn
6

Shivam Vij, employee at Shekhar Gupta’s The Print, has authored an article that has been published on a Pakistani news outlet where he has emphatically claimed that ‘Upper Caste’ men rape Dali women because they believe they have the right to rape them. The article, titled ‘India’s Dalit women often face sexual violence because of, yes, their caste’, was published on Dawn three days earlier.

Shivam Vij on Dawn

The article on Dawn appears tailor-made to further Pakistani propaganda against India. Until now, such ‘journalists’ had limited themselves to peddling anti-India propaganda in Indian or Western media outlets. Now, it appears, their services are employed to cater to the needs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as well.

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan has often tried in recent times to foment caste wars in India and tensions along the lines of caste. Following the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan had actually highlighted the caste of the martyrs in the hope that it will cause disruption in India. And now, we have Indian journalists who argue that the ‘Upper Caste’ in India believe that they can rape Dalit women and have their article appear on Pakistani outlets. It is directly playing into Pakistan’s agenda.

‘Journalists’ such as Shivam Vij are also extremely careful to not highlight the possible causes that prompt Muslim men to rape Hindu women. All their speculations are reserved only for the occasions when Hindus can be made to fight against each other in order to benefit certain factions politically. Vij, in particular, does not even hesitate to say that. Prior to the 2019 General Elections, he argued that the caste divide among Hindus should be exploited to break the Hindutva consolidation for the sake of ‘Secularism’.

None of them have anything to say when the rapist happens to be a Muslim of course. The sexual slavery that is still prevalent across certain territories held by Islamic terrorists, the continued persecution of Hindus and other minority communities in Pakistan and other Islamic countries, the manner in which girls of other faiths are kidnapped and married off to their Muslim abductors in Pakistan, all of this does not prompt them to question the religious roots of such sexual violence. Such critique is reserved for Hindus alone.

Imagine the depth of moral depravity one has to sink to claim that ‘Upper Caste’ men believe they have the right to rape Dalit women. Would such vulgar demonisation of any other section of the population find space in media? Could any of us imagine any media outlet publishing an article that said, ‘Christians rape children because they believe they have the right to do so’ or ‘Arabs rape camels because they believe they have the right to do so’? Of course not, not only because it is incorrect but also because it is foul to demonise any community in such a fashion.

It is unclear whether Shivam Vij wrote that article to undermine the BJP or Indian national interests. Given the history of his articles, the reasonable conclusion to draw is that it is a combination of both. Or it could very well be that Vij actually hates people from the ‘Upper Caste’ from the bottom of his heart and the situation in the media is such that anti-Upper Caste bigotry is not only tolerated but even encouraged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the article was originally published on The Print and was reproduced by Dawn with due permission. A media outlet run by the chief of the Editors’ Guild of India, Shekhar Gupta, actually saw it fit to publish an article that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels would have been proud of.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShivam Vij casteist
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Times Group’s tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror fakes an interview with Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Editor denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional 'interview' where the tabloid's Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline.
Read more
Opinions

Hathras case: How the Darbari media is helping the Bunty-Babli of politics to revive their career

shehzadJaiHind -
Hathras is not about Bharat ki Beṭi anymore but about a political Beta-Beṭi or Bunty and Babli as I call them.
Read more

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.

Hathras victim needs justice, but not with lies and propaganda – here is why Wire’s report claiming medical report confirms rape is wrong

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Wire attributes the comments of Hathras victim to doctors to claim that there is medical and forensic evidence of rape in the case

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests Congress leader Nizam Malik for announcing bounty on the head of Hathras case accused

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Nizam Malik was heard saying whoever brings the head of the four accused in Hathras case, the community will give them Rs 1 crore

Chhattisgarh: Congress leader and minister refers to gang-rape of a minor in Balrampur as a ‘small incident’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Dahariya called the brutal gang-rape of a minor girl in Balrampur a ‘small incident.’

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does u-turn after their journalist was exposed in Hathras tape? Now says one accused was not in the village during incident

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Hathras Tapes, India Today seems to have done a u-turn in the case and is now saying that one accused was not in the village during incident
Read more
Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more

Latest News

Media

Journalist working with Shekhar Gupta’s The Print appears in Pak website: Writes ‘upper-caste’ Hindus think they have right to rape Dalits

K Bhattacharjee -
Shivam Vij, employee at Shekhar Gupta's The Print, has authored an article that has been published on Dawn, a Pakistani news outlet.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Media

Times Group’s tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror fakes an interview with Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Editor denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional 'interview' where the tabloid's Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline.
Read more
Opinions

Hathras case: How the Darbari media is helping the Bunty-Babli of politics to revive their career

shehzadJaiHind -
Hathras is not about Bharat ki Beṭi anymore but about a political Beta-Beṭi or Bunty and Babli as I call them.
Read more
News Reports

Balrampur rape case: Post-mortem reveals that victim died due to profuse bleeding, senior officials visit family

OpIndia Staff -
Balrampur rape victim had suffered injuries to her liver and intestine, thereby leading to profuse bleeding and eventual death
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: The flip-flop of the victim’s family over the choice of investigation agencies

OpIndia Staff -
While the family of Hathras victim demanded CBI probe earlier, they made a U-turn after the case was given to CBI by UP govt
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Hathras victim needs justice, but not with lies and propaganda – here is why Wire’s report claiming medical report confirms rape is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire attributes the comments of Hathras victim to doctors to claim that there is medical and forensic evidence of rape in the case
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests Congress leader Nizam Malik for announcing bounty on the head of Hathras case accused

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Nizam Malik was heard saying whoever brings the head of the four accused in Hathras case, the community will give them Rs 1 crore
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA ‘protestor’ spearheads anti-mask protests in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
According to anti-mask activists, masks cause breathing problems, and it is a government’s propaganda to instigate fear among the masses
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,160FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com