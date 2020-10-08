Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates in protests against Hathras incident

Days after Andhra Pradesh police had arrested his own son in a sexual harassment case, in a bizarre incident, an SDPI leader was seen protesting against the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident.

According to the reports, the son of SDPI leader Abdul Hameed Salmara was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district for molesting and sexually harassing a Dalit woman in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Faizal, son of Abdul Hameed Salmara. Salmara is a leader of SDPI and resident of Chikkamudnoor village near Puttur.

However, the father of the accused had participated in a protest against Uttar Pradesh government over Hathras murder case on Tuesday despite the fact that his son was arrest for sexually harassing a Dalit woman.

Faizal cheated and sexually harassed a Dalit woman

Reportedly, Faizal had met a lady from Andhra Pradesh through social media platform Instagram. A few days later Faizal had developed acquaintance with the Dalit woman, which later turned into a love affair resulting in a physical relationship.

The victim has now alleged that the son of the SDPI leader had threatened the lady with uploading her photographs on social websites after she had requested him to marry her. Later, the Dalit lady registered a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh police, who visited Puttur on October 4 and arrested the accused Faisal.

Shockingly, two days after the arrest of his own son, the SDPI leader shamefully protested in the rally to seek justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras in UP, who died after an attack and alleged rape last month.