Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Crime Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates in protests against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Faizal (L) is accused of sexxually harassing a dalit girl. Accused father SDPI leader Abdul Hameed Salmara participating in a protest against Hathras incident/ Image Source: Megamedia/ Suvarnanews
4

Days after Andhra Pradesh police had arrested his own son in a sexual harassment case, in a bizarre incident, an SDPI leader was seen protesting against the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras incident.

According to the reports, the son of SDPI leader Abdul Hameed Salmara was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district for molesting and sexually harassing a Dalit woman in Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Faizal, son of Abdul Hameed Salmara. Salmara is a leader of SDPI and resident of Chikkamudnoor village near Puttur.

However, the father of the accused had participated in a protest against Uttar Pradesh government over Hathras murder case on Tuesday despite the fact that his son was arrest for sexually harassing a Dalit woman.

Faizal cheated and sexually harassed a Dalit woman

Reportedly, Faizal had met a lady from Andhra Pradesh through social media platform Instagram. A few days later Faizal had developed acquaintance with the Dalit woman, which later turned into a love affair resulting in a physical relationship.

The victim has now alleged that the son of the SDPI leader had threatened the lady with uploading her photographs on social websites after she had requested him to marry her. Later, the Dalit lady registered a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh police, who visited Puttur on October 4 and arrested the accused Faisal.

Shockingly, two days after the arrest of his own son, the SDPI leader shamefully protested in the rally to seek justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras in UP, who died after an attack and alleged rape last month.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day
Read more

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

Media OpIndia Staff -
China's directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October.

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Hathras reveals Congress’ sinister plot to instigate caste-based riots

OpIndia Staff -
Shyoraj Jivan boasted in the Republic TV sting operation that Rahul Gandhi would become a part of the upheaval once 'bullets start flying' around in Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Karnataka: Days after son arrested for sexually harassing a Dalit woman, SDPI leader participates in protests against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
Days after arrest of Md Faizal in sexual assault case, his father & SDPI leader Abdul Salmara participated in protests against Hathras case
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Canadian actor-producer Dan Levy slams Comedy Central India for censoring gay kiss scene in a promo of his show tweeted one-and-a-half years ago

OpIndia Staff -
'Schitt's Creek' actor-producer Dan Levy was irked by seeing a March 2019 tweet by Comedy Central India where gay kiss scene was censored
Read more
Entertainment

After Yoga, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek takes refuge in meditation focussing on Goddess Lakshmi

OpIndia Staff -
For actress Salma Hayek, restorative Yoga and meditation are the secrets to her ageless beauty
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal govt cites Supreme Court’s Shaheen Bagh order to stop ‘Nabanna march’ by BJYM, shuts down the secretariat for two days

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of BJYM's Nabanna chalo rally, West Bengal govt shut down the state secretariat for two days for sanitisation
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day
Read more
Crime

Hathras case: Four accused write to the SP from jail, say that victim was beaten by her own mother and brother

OpIndia Staff -
The four accused were arrested and jailed after the victim alleged gang rape in her statement to the police.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Congress leader Nagma spreads fake news, calls anti-CAA protestor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece

OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to target the Modi government, Nagma took to Twitter to share a January video clip of an anti-CAA protestor, claiming that she is former PM Vajpayee's niece.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,482FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com