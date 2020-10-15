Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home News Reports 'We don't know if it is possible but we are issuing notice': Supreme Court...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘We don’t know if it is possible but we are issuing notice’: Supreme Court accepts petition seeking regulation of OTT content

In the petition, the petitioner has suggested the formation of a regulatory body that may be called the Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents (CBRMOVC) to monitor and filter the content available on various platforms in India.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court issues notice on petition seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on regulation of content on OTT platforms
2

The Supreme Court has agreed to accept a petition seeking regulation of content available on Over The Top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and others. A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices in the PIL filed by Shashank Shekhar Jha through Advocate Manju Jetley Sharma.

In the petition, the petitioner has suggested the formation of a regulatory body that may be called the Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents (CBRMOVC) to monitor and filter the content available on various platforms in India. The petitioner further suggested that the body can be headed by an IAS officer and may have stakeholders from various fields.

We don’t know if this is possible, says CJI

Chief Justice of India, while issuing the notice, observed that the court does not know if such a regulation is possible. However, the court has decided to issue a notice to the parties that can be involved in the case.

Regulation is the need on the hour, says the petition

In the PIL, the petitioner has suggested that the regulatory body formed specifically for the streaming platforms is the need of the hour. He further added that the cinema theatres might not open for normal functioning anytime soon. In such an unexpected situation, many filmmakers and creators are choosing OTT platforms to publish their content for consumption by the public.

Thus, the content available on these platforms must be properly regulated and monitored. Several OTT platforms publish content without any filtration or censorship, as there is no autonomous body to regulate it. “These unregulated portals are putting everything without any moderation and common people in India without are watching the same at their houses which could ultimately lead to various problems in coming future,” the petition further added.

Lack of guidelines

In October 2019, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced that they would publish a list of non-negotiable prohibited content. In January 2020, eight video streaming services Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, ZEE5, Arre, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji and Eros had signed a self-regulatory code to decide what content should be prohibited from the platforms. However, the MIB has issued any guidelines so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSupreme Court india, Netflix Amazon movie, Amazon Prime Zee 5
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Economy and Finance Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘We don’t know if it is possible but we are issuing notice’: Supreme Court accepts petition seeking regulation of OTT content

OpIndia Staff -
"We don't know if it is possible but we are issuing notice." CJI said on censoring OTT content.
Read more
News Reports

Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after admitting how it banned anti-Biden report

OpIndia Staff -
An NY Post investigative report exposing link between Joe Biden and Ukraine has been banned by Twitter, preventing users from sharing it
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Hathras case, victim’s family seeks CRPF protection and shifting of the case to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising asked the Supreme court to transfer the trial in the Hathras case from Allahabad to Delhi
Read more
Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives befitting reply to an ‘Islamic Scholar’ on shutting down state-run madrassas

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rehman to cite any statement of Sardar Patel where he said that state should run madrassas
Read more
News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
News Reports

Election drums in Bengal: PM Modi to hold special address ‘Puja ki Baat’, BJP’s women wing to organise Puja in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee, who usually goes on a Puja pandal inauguration spree every year, is to inaugurate Pujas virtually this year.
Read more
News Reports

NIA suspects Dawood link in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, accused had travelled to D-gang locations in Tanzania: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Ramees and Sharafudheen had travelled to Tanzania and visited shops in the African country where guns are sold, the NIA told in court.
Read more
Media

Anticipatory bail granted after being opposed for 2 hours, reveals Republic TV journalist Pradip Bhandari, who is being hounded by Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari, anticipatory bail has been granted to the journalist after he was summoned under non-bailable sections by the Mumbai Police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,004FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com