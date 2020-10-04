Sunday, October 4, 2020
Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

Calling her half 'Baman' (Brahmin) and half Kshatriya, the Bahujan support space suggested that she should start reformation movement from her own community and the states her parents come from, before hijacking Dalit-Bahujan space.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar accused of trying to steal the limelight and hijack Bahujan spaces (image courtesy: DNAIndia)
Bahujan support group on Facebook, “Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens” which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.

Swara Bhaskar accused of being a ‘parasite’

The Chandrashekhar Azad fanpage, referring to Bhaskar as ‘parasite’ said that she once studied sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) but doesn’t seem to have read books and writings by Pierre Bourdieu, Antonio Gramsci, Jane Elliott, Peggy McIntosh, Malcolm X otherwise she wouldn’t have jumped at every opportunity to hog the limelight in the Dalit-Bahujan space.

“Swara’s brother is married to a Joshi & she is in relationship with a Sharma. How conveniently these “casteless” Baman-Savarnas fall in love within their own Baman-Savarna communities no?,” the page said. The page further mentioned that her parents hail from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, two of the states which top the list on honour killings.

The page further accused her mother, Ira Bhaskar, former member of Censor Board and a professor of film studies in JNU of discriminating against and fail Bahujan students. The page then revealed that in the above picture of Swara with Chandrashekhar, she was not invited to join him up there but she just jumped in, insinuating that she did it for the photos.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

