Days, after a temple priest was burned to death in the Bokna village in Sapaotra division of Karauli district in Rajasthan, BJP leader Kapil Mishra informed that he would hand over a sum of ₹25 lakh to the deceased’s family. The priest named Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by six men who wanted to grab the land of the temple.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Mishra stated that a fundraising campaign was organised by him, in the aftermath of the murder of the temple priest. While thanking the benefactors for their generous donation, he stated that a total of ₹25 lakh had been collected from all over the world.

“In the past 2 days, we had run a campaign to help his family financially. We have collected around ₹25 lakh rupees for his family. We will hand it over to the family,” Kapil Mishra was heard as saying. He added, “I want to thank everyone who has sent financial help for his family.”

हम दिल्ली से निकल चुके हैं पुजारी जी के परिवार से मिलने के लिए



पूरी दुनिया से पुजारी जी के परिवार के लिए 25 लाख रुपये इकट्ठे हुए है



गांधी जी द्वारा बताए सबसे आखिरी, कमजोर, असहाय, निर्बल व्यक्ति का प्रतीक है पुजारी जी और उनका परिवार pic.twitter.com/qqRozRF7YX — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 11, 2020

Kapil Mishra further informed that he was enroute to Karauli district in Rajasthan to express his solidarity with the victim’s family. While drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, Mishra talked about the plight of the temple priest. He emphasised, “His family is the representation of the last man in society, who is often harassed, assaulted and suppressed by the bigwigs. I am happy that we are able to do something for that last man in society on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Nanaji Deshmukh.”

The Background of the Case

The 50-year-old temple priest named Babulal Vaishnav has been burned to death in the Bokna village, Sapaotra division of Karauli district of Rajasthan. As per reports 6 persons who had designs to grab the land of the temple had poured petrol on the priest and set him on fire.

Babulal was the head priest of the Radhagovind temple in the village. On Thursday, October 8, 6 persons who were allegedly trying to encroach upon the temple land and were resisted by the priest, had poured petrol over him and set him on fire. Babulal Vaishnav was admitted in the SMS Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Sadhus in the state had hit the streets to protest against the killing of the temple priest.