In a letter to the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, a petitioner has sought for a transparent, free and fair investigation by a central agency into the murder of a 50-year-old temple priest named Babulal Vaishnav in the Bokna village, Sapotra division of Karauli district of Rajasthan. The said priest was burnt to death by 6 people, who were eyeing to encroach upon the temple land.

The petitioner has sought for the probe to be transferred to a central investigative agency from the Rajasthan police. While seeking for an urgent hearing of the case, the letter read, “It is humbly prayed that (the Court) may initiate appropriate proceedings on this letter petition excursing inherent powers and list for urgent hearing before the appropriate bench.”

The petitioner has sought for protection of the victim’s family, who are living under constant threat. “It is humbly prayed that (the Court)provide the victims (with ) immediate protection as they are under immense and constant threat.” The letter had also asked for a restraining order against the accused and others who might be causing harm or damage to the victim’s family.

The Background of the Case

Babulal was the head priest of the Radha Govind temple in the Bokna village, Sapotra division of Karauli district of Rajasthan. On Thursday, October 8, 6 persons who were allegedly trying to encroach upon the temple land and were resisted by the priest, had poured petrol over him and set him on fire. Babulal Vaishnav was admitted in the SMS Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Sadhus in the state had hit the streets to protest against the killing of the temple priest.