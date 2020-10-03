Days after the Opposition resorted to the politicisation of the death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras in UP, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Ramapati Shastri, accused the opposition leaders of trying to provoke a caste riot in the area.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, he stated, “The Opposition has taken an irresponsible stand in the Hathras case. They don’t want the truth to surface…They want to provoke caste-based riots in the area. Mayawati, a former Chief Minister must have understood the gravity of the situation. She has insulted the victim by making an insensitive statement on social media. The medical report has not confirmed the allegation of a gang rape… ”

He informed, “UP CM has already constituted an SIT in the case. The investigation has been initiated based on the preliminary report. The steps taken by the government will help bring the truth to light.”

The BJP leader questioned, “Why is the Opposition against narco and polygraph test? The tweets and audiotapes posted by them point towards a conspiracy to incite riots under the garb of demanding justice in the Hathras case.” He added that CM Yogi Adityanath has made strict laws for crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh. “This will help the Courts to deliver justice to the victim within a stipulated time…The Chief Minister has also announced a compensation of ₹25 lacs for the victim’s family,” he informed.

Politicisation of Hathras case

Ever since Thursday, Congress and other political parties have been using the Hathras case to further their narrative and gain a stronghold in Uttar Pradesh on anti-upper caste sentiment. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are making an attempt, yet again, today to reach Hathras to supposedly express solidarity with the victim’s family. This is despite the fact that the duo along with 200 other Congress workers was earlier stopped on Greater Noida expressway near Pari Chowk. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has decided to reach Hathras on October 4, after returning to Delhi from London in the United Kingdom.