Saturday, October 3, 2020
Home Politics Political vulturism continues: Rahul Gandhi and gang to make another attempt to go to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Political vulturism continues: Rahul Gandhi and gang to make another attempt to go to Hathras, Akhilesh to reach Hathras from London

Yogi Adityanath had directed suspension of the SP, the DSP, the Inspector and some other officials, based on the preliminary investigation report.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi peddles political agenda, will 'try' to visit Hathras yet again
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, images via HW, The Hindu and DNA
147

The Hathras case has been at the epicentre of a political slugfest. Far from empathising with the grieving family, Congress and other political parties are using the case to further their narrative and gain a stronghold in Uttar Pradesh on anti-upper caste sentiment.

After their initial stunt on Thursday, the Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are making an attempt, yet again, on Saturday to reach Hathras. This is despite the fact that the duo along with 200 other Congress workers was earlier stopped on Greater Noida expressway near Pari Chowk. Following a brief confrontation with the police, they were detained by the police and later released on a personal bond. Section 144 of IPC has been imposed in the area.

The Congress party has now demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) has made it clear that none will be allowed entry in the village until the Special Investigative Team (SIT) probe is concluded in the Hathras case. The grand-old party has threatened to go an indefinite strike if Congress leaders are not allowed to meet the victim.

Akhilesh Yadav to reach Hathras from London

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has decided to reach Hathras on October 4, after returning to Delhi from London in the United Kingdom. He had also asked the UP government to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against the District Magistrate and Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had directed suspension of the SP, the DSP, the Inspector and some other officials, based on the preliminary investigation report. A press release issued by the UP govt said that Hathras SP and IPS officer Vikrant Veer has been suspended for carelessness and lax in supervision while working on the case.

Rahul Gandhi and his shenanigans

On their way to Hathras on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi tried to run away from the cops. Flanked by his security who took the lathi blows on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, he found himself a clean spot to ‘fall’. Like a domino’s effect, another Congress worker also ‘fell’ on Rahul Gandhi, to save the former Congress President and son of current interim Congress President from any injuries.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi innocently asked on what basis was he being stopped when the UP Police said that they were arresting him. A ‘helpful’ Congress worker prompted him to ask under what section was he being arrested instead of questioning the authority of the cops. “Bhaiya camera layiye,” he asked the camera person to record his big statement. Gandhi then questioned the cops as to why he was not allowed to travel alone, even though the Congress scion was accompanied by 200-odd party workers.

Leaked audio tapes reveal an underlying political conspiracy

Yesterday, the telephonic conversations between one India Today journalist and the brother of the deceased, Sandeep, was accessed by OpIndia. In the audio clip, Tanushree Pandey could be heard convincing Sandeep to send her a video statement of his father alleging that he was under immense pressure from the administration. Throughout the conversation, Tanushree Pandey appears insistent on coaxing out a very specific statement from Sandeep while the latter remains non-committal on his statement and appears hesitant to toe the line that the journalist wants him to toe.

In another conversation, an unidentified individual is heard telling Sandeep, the brother of the victim, to not leave his house because senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting his home. In the conversation, the person could be heard telling Sandeep, “If anyone wishes to take you anywhere, you must not go, now Priyanka Gandhi will come to your house. Someone says you should go to Hathras, somewhere here, somewhere there, you must not go.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more

The ‘super Communist’ Lal Bahadur Shastri: Read how Nehru had laid out plans to make Indira Gandhi inherit his PM post

Political History of India आशीष नौटियाल -
It's unfortunate that Lal Bahadur Shastri departed much before the country could truly benefit from his full potential.

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.

Strategically, the RW, rather the Hindus, don’t have much to gain by attacking Mahatma Gandhi

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
An unhealthy focus on bringing down Mahatma Gandhi doesn’t achieve anything.

Rohini Singh of The Wire uses the Hathras incident to peddle an agenda that Rahul Gandhi had tried to, fails spectacularly

Media Editorial Desk -
While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indulged in their usual theatrics over Hathras, trusted allies like Rohini Singh of The Wire started peddling their propaganda

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Political vulturism continues: Rahul Gandhi and gang to make another attempt to go to Hathras, Akhilesh to reach Hathras from London

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, in a bid to solidify the OBC vote bank, has decided to reach Hathras on October 4, after returning to Delhi from London in the United Kingdom.
Read more
Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: SP, DSP and other police officials suspended, polygraph test ordered for all complainant, accused and cops involved

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Minister's Office has directed the Narco Polygraph test of the accused, complainant and the cops in the Hathras case
Read more
Interviews

Standing against forced conversions and regressive exclusivism: In conversation with the Nationalist Hindustani Christians’ Manch

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The Hindustani Christians’ Manch aims to to demolish the false narrative that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is anti-Christian
Read more
News Reports

After being stopped from meeting the family of Hathras victim by police, TMC leaders file a complaint against Hathras SDM

OpIndia Staff -
The TMC MPs who had gone to meet the family of the Hathras victim has accused the police of manhandling them.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Tanveer Khan booked for sexually assaulting a Dalit woman, forcing to change religion

OpIndia Staff -
Shahjahanpur SP chief Tanveer Singh and 3 others booked for forcing a Dalit woman to change religion and sexually assaulting her
Read more
News Reports

In the times of Coronavirus, freight loading by Indian Railways go up by 15% in September, crosses 100 million tonnes

OpIndia Staff -
In just one year, the average speed of freight rains of Indian Railways have almost doubled from 24 kmph to 47 kmph
Read more
Government and Policy

NCPCR directive on Child Care Institutions – A welcome decision

Suren -
Vested interests are using CCIs as a means of earning money and to gain control of large numbers of the young. The action taken by the NCPCR is a welcome step.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: High Court fumes over derogatory social media posts against judiciary, verbal slandering by YSRCP leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, YSRCP MPs have accused the Andhra HC judges of being 'partial'.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman shot dead by her husband, accused had married her falsely pretending to be ‘Rajkumar’

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Asif had planned Neha's murder with the help of his friend Taufiq.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,701FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com