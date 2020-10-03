Saturday, October 3, 2020
Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, to ensure a fair and thorough probe in the Hathras case has decided to carrying out narco-analysis polygraph tests on everyone involved in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporter Saket Gokhale with Rahul Gandhi
A day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that Narco Polygraph tests of the complainant, accused and the cops involved with the Hathras case to be conducted, Congress supporter Saket Gokhale has moved the Allahabad High Court against the decision.

In the letter petition, Gokhale has urged the court to put an immediate stay on the narco analysis test to be conducted on the family of the victim of the Hathras case.

The Petition filed by Saket Gokhale in the Allahabad High Court

Calling the narco analysis test a means to coerce the family and intimidate them against deposing before the Court, Gokhale contended that this “coercion” is a violation of the orders of the Court.

“Subjecting the family of the victim to a narco-analysis test goes against all principles of natural justice as they’re neither accused in the case nor have been charged with any offence. Using an interrogation technique on the victim’s family is a blatant form of coercion” – the letter petition says.

The Allahabad court has fixed the date of hearing in the case for October 12 when the victim’s family is expected to be present before the Court to depose.

Polygraph test ordered for all complainant, accused and cops involved in the Hathras case

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, to ensure a fair and thorough probe in the Hathras case has decided upon carrying out narco-analysis polygraph tests on everyone involved in the case.

CM Yogi had tweeted earlier yesterday that those even think of harming women in Uttar Pradesh will be completely finished. Dissatisfied with the handling of the Hathras case by the administration, Yogi had also directed suspension of the Hathras SP, the DSP, the Inspector and some other officials, based on the preliminary investigation report.

Leaked audio in Hathras case raises questions against Congress

Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue in order to settle scores with the BJP government in the state. In an earlier report, we had revealed the manner in which Tanushree Pandey, an India Today journalist, was attempting to incite the brother of the deceased with lies and emotional blackmail.

In another conversation, an unidentified individual is heard telling Sandeep, the brother of the victim, to not leave his house because senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting his home. In the conversation, the person could be heard telling Sandeep, “If anyone wishes to take you anywhere, you must not go, now Priyanka Gandhi will come to your house. Someone says you should go to Hathras, somewhere here, somewhere there, you must not go.”

The man continues, “Say that the police and the media are not allowing your relatives to come, that they have been kept for your protection or for Thakur’s. Tell them everything that has happened to you.” During the conversation, Sandeep tells the man that the SIT was on a visit and one ‘Sanjay bhaiya’, his father and two other people are sitting inside along with some Congress workers. The man further tells Sandeep, “Alright, don’t go anywhere. Now Priyanka Gandhi will come and tell her that pressure has been created on you and you want to create a video of that.”

In another conversation that appears to be between villagers and Sandeep, the brother is advised that he should not accept Rs. 25 lakhs and reach a conclusion. He is told that he should even accept Rs. 50 lakh to reach a conclusion. The lady in that conversation says that some politician is saying that ‘faisla’ should not be reached. During this conversation, the names of one ‘Rahul’ and Manish Sisodia and Barkha Dutt also comes up.

Saket Gokhale and his fascination of filing petitions in matters which may not necessarily concern him

It is pertinent to note here, that Saket Gokhale, a less-known individual who fancies himself as an activist and threatens people at random with no concrete result, has this fixation to present such superfluous demands, which may not necessarily concern him, in front of the honourable court. He had earlier filed a petition in the Allahabad court demanding the court to stay the Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya which he had said was in the interest of public health during a pandemic. The Allahabad High Court had, however, quashed the plea filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale observing that the entire petition was filed on the basis of assumptions.

Prior to this, the Congress troll was schooled by the Delhi police for peddling a lie about being granted permission to hold the rally.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

