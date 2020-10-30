A man named Javed was arrested by police today in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting obscene pictures and vulgar comments on Facebook. According to a report of Amar Ujala, Javed, a resident of village Chhatiram under post Partaval, had created a fake account on Facebook. Police told that Javed was harassing a woman on Facebook using his fake Facebook account by posting obscene pictures and vulgar comments. He also called her over phone and hurled filthy abuses at her.

Before arresting the accused from Partaval market, Police was trying his number but he did not answer. Thereafter, police filed a case against him and arrested him within 24 hours of filing the case. The action was taken by a team of police from Shyamdeurvan police along with a team of the cyber cell set up under Mission Shakti. SP Pardeep Gupta informed that a campaign is being run in the district to stop cybercrime in the area under the Mission Shakti for women’s safety and independence.

Mission Shakti starter by CM Yogi

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had launched Mission Shakti earlier this month with the commencement of Navaratri to dedicate Hindu festival for women’s safety and empowerment. The initiative which will conclude on Chaitra Navratri sometime in April 2021 will see the participation of 23 government departments including basic education, secondary education, higher education, MSME. Several non-government agencies will also be participating in the programmes.

With the launch of the initiative, CM Yogi had promised zero tolerance towards crimes against women. The special awareness drive is aimed at boosting the morale of women and children and empowering them by making them aware of their rights. The rights and the laws related to women and children will be publicised through police stations and government departments as part of the initiative.