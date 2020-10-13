A shocking incident of gang rape of a minor girl had come to light from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place in a village falling under Chilkana police station in which a 17-year old girl was lured into fields by the culprits and was gangraped on the night of October 11. The culprits threatened to kill her when she tried to restrict them.

The family of the girl kept looking for her on Sunday night as she suddenly disappeared. She somehow manage to escape from the clutches of the accused and reached her home on Monday morning. The victim was then taken to police station by her family members where filed a complaint against the culprits. SSP Ali Abbas reached the victim’s village to take notice of the situation on receiving the information of the incident.

SHO BS Verma informed that the victim has been sent for medical examination. The police has arrested the accused named Raja alias Bhura and Adil. The police is interrogating the accused. The police have assured that the culprits would not be spared.