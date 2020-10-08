Thursday, October 8, 2020
Watch: West Bengal police beat up an elderly person for protesting against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt

The most shocking act was when bombs were hurled at a rally led by BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya in Kolkata.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal police unleashes terror on an elderly BJP worker/ Image Source: Abhijit Majumder
The West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal.

In a video tweeted by journalist Abhijit Majumder, the West Bengal police were seen beating up an elderly old man for protesting against the rising number of political murders in West Bengal.

In the video, it can be seen how the West Bengal police were repeatedly thrashing an old man for participating in a protest against Mamata Banerjee-led government. The elderly man, despite being attacked, tries to save others by wrapping his hands around them.

The peaceful protests ‘Nabanno Chalo’ were organized by BJYM over the deteriorating law and order situation and continued attack and murder of BJP leaders in the state.

The police had launched a crackdown on the protestors and BJP workers during the rally. Several videos and images are circulating on social media that reveal how West Bengal police displayed their high-handedness and attacked the BJP workers. The West Bengal police also lathi-charged, used tear gas at them.

Bombs hurled at BJP MP, party workers

Trinamool party workers too joined the violence against the BJP workers. The goons allegedly associated with the TMC attempted to disrupt the peaceful rally and attacked the BJP workers.

The most shocking act was when bombs were hurled at a rally led by BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya in Kolkata.

Tejasvi Surya posted a series of images on social media accusing the TMC party workers of hurling country-made bombs at them from rooftops. He added that the water cannons and lathi-charge were also used to disperse the peaceful crowd protesting on the streets of Kolkata.

Y Satya Kumar, national secretary of the BJP, said that the protesting karyakartas were subjected to ‘chemical liquid attacks’ as well. The BJP also said that the goons allegedly associated with the TMC used toxic chemicals against the BJP workers. The BJP workers are now hospitalised due to the alleged chemical attack.

After the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a protest outside the state secretariat Nabanna today, the state government decided to shut down the secretariat for two days. The government had also cited the Supreme Court order yesterday on Shaheen Bagh protest justifying preventing the protest rally from taking place.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

