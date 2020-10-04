In another incident of attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal, lawyer and BJP councillor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants. The incident happened at around 8.30 pm on Sunday evening near Titagarh police station in Brackpore area.

According to reports, Shukla had attended a party event at Howrah earlier in the day, and after the event he had gone to the party office located near Titagarh police station. Moments after he entered the office, bike borne assailants fired at him. According to eyewitnesses, Shukla was shot from very close range.

Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC. pic.twitter.com/t3LBqjrtNT — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 4, 2020

Manish Shukla was hit by several bullets fired by the attackers who were wearing helmets. The assailants sped off after shooting at the BJP leader, party worker Gobinda was also injured when had rushed to save him. Shukla was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

Soon after the incident, locals and BJP workers came out in protest. Alleging that ruling party was behind the attack, BJP workers gheraoed the police station, and blocked the road. A large contingent of police in riot gear was deployed in the area to control the protests.

BJP vice president in West Bengal Arjun Singh directly blamed Trinamool Congress for the attack. He tweeted, “TMC, their leaders and police everyone will face the consequence of this mistake and misdeed.”

मनीष मेरा छोटा भाई था, हमेशा मेरी ढाल बन कर खड़ा रहा मेरे साथ।



आज वो बंगाल की भूमि के लिए शहीद हुआ है, यह बलिदान बैरकपुर और बंगाल याद रखेगा।



टीएमसी, उसके नेता और पुलिस सब अपनी इस गलती और कुकर्म का फल यहीं भुगतेंगे। — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) October 4, 2020

National General secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said that political violence in West Bengal is not stopping, and today again BJP worker Manish Shukla was killed by TMC goons. The incident happened outside Titagarh police station in Barackpore, but as always police kept its eyes closed.

Vijayvargiya also demanded CBI probe in the case. He also said that the role of police in the case also should be probed, saying they don’t trust the state police.

Following the incident, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar informed on Twitter that he has summoned the Additional Chief Secretary in Home department and the DGP of West Bengal police at 10 am tomorrow. He informed that officials have been summoned in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla.

ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2020

The state BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state tomorrow in protest against the assassination. A team of central BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya will visit the state tomorrow to join the protests.