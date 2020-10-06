Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home Crime West Bengal: Two accused, Md Khurram and Gulab Shaikh, arrested for the murder of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Two accused, Md Khurram and Gulab Shaikh, arrested for the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla

While Khurram was arrested earlier in the day, Shaikh was nabbed on the intervening night of October 5 and October 6. The CID officials had interrogated the duo and informed that Mohammed Khurram had 'personal enmity' with the deceased BJP leader.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Two men arrested for murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla
Deceased BJP councillor Manish Shukla (Photo Credits: India Tv)
48

On Monday, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has apprehended two people for the brutal murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla near Titagarh police station in Barrackpore area. The murder had taken place on Sunday evening at around 8:30 pm after he stepped into the party office. Reportedly, bike-borne assailants shot Shukla from an extremely close range.

The CID has arrested two accused, namely, Mohammed Khurram and Gulab Shaikh, in connection to the case. While Khurram was arrested earlier in the day, Shaikh was nabbed on the intervening night of October 5 and October 6. The CID officials had interrogated the duo and informed that Mohammed Khurram had ‘personal enmity’ with the deceased BJP leader.

The investigative agency is probing the motive and modus operandi of the duo in the murder of Manish Shukla. The CID has stated that the investigation into the case will lead them to other accused.

Video Credits: ABP Ananda

West Bengal govt hands over case to CID, BJP criticises move

On Monday, the West Bengal government had handed over the case to the Crime Inspection Department (CID) from the Barrackpore Commissionerate. The case was handed over to the CID after the police conducted the post-mortem of the body of the deceased. The state unit of the BJP has criticised the move, insinuating that they do not trust the police working under the TMC government. The BJP’s disapproval comes at the backdrop of several cases wherein the unnatural deaths of BJP workers were dubbed as ‘suicide’ or ‘inconclusive’ by the state police. They have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

BJP demands body of Manish Shukla, cops deny permission

On Monday, BJP leaders and party workers gathered outside the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) hospital where the body of the deceased was kept. They had demanded that the corpse be handed over to them. The cops had denied entry of BJP party members into the hospital premises and refused to comply with their demands. At the same time, the police had barricaded several gates of the hospital and were allowing the entry to ambulance and patients.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKolkata murder, Kolkata case, BJP leader murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP Govt seeks Supreme Court monitored CBI inquiry in Hathras case, says victim cremated in presence of family who agreed to cremation

OpIndia Staff -
Vested interests were trying to exploit the Hathras incident by giving it a caste/communal colour, UP govt tells SC
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt signs MoU with food delivery major Swiggy to bring street food vendors on the app

OpIndia Staff -
Under this mission, the government will be targeting at least 50 lakh street vendors, who will be provided with a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 to be payable in 12 months EMI.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

Media OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

Crime OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bollywood drug probe: Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik’s judicial custody extended till October 20

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty has been housed in Byculla jail after she had been arrested on September 8, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Call records of Hathras victim’s brother show regular contact with the main accused Sandeep: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The call records show that conversation of more than 5 hours during October 2019 to March 2020 had happened between the phone number of victim’s brother and the main accused Sandeep.
Read more
News Reports

UP Govt seeks Supreme Court monitored CBI inquiry in Hathras case, says victim cremated in presence of family who agreed to cremation

OpIndia Staff -
Vested interests were trying to exploit the Hathras incident by giving it a caste/communal colour, UP govt tells SC
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: Two accused, Md Khurram and Gulab Shaikh, arrested for the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead near the party office close to the Titagarh police station on Sunday evening.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Ahmadi professor shot dead by a colleague after an ‘argument over religion’ in Peshawar

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmadi professor in Peshawar college killed by colleague after an argument over religion.
Read more
News Reports

Modi govt signs MoU with food delivery major Swiggy to bring street food vendors on the app

OpIndia Staff -
Under this mission, the government will be targeting at least 50 lakh street vendors, who will be provided with a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 to be payable in 12 months EMI.
Read more
Crime

Child pornography cases spike in Kerala, cyber cell arrest 41 people in a major crackdown

OpIndia Staff -
The police said that most of the arrested persons were using encrypted handles to upload such material and circulating them on social media platforms.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video that has now come to light, Dalit leader Udit Raj was seen in a jovial mood, joking and giggling with his supporters while 'demanding justice for the Hathras victim'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,509FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com