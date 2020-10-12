The preparations for the upcoming three-phase Bihar Assembly elections are in full swing. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 11(Sunday) released a list of 30-star campaigners for phase 1 of the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020. While the list of star campaigners include big names like PM Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, reports indicate that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the most sought after campaigner after PM Modi.

Yogi Adityanath remains the second preferred choice for the election campaigning in Bihar

According to a report by News18 Hindi, Yogi Adityanath remains the second choice amongst the BJP’s star campaigners and JD(U) candidates have been trying hard to get in touch with the Uttar Pradesh CM to pitch him for the election campaign. It is believed that CM Yogi has a great influence in Bihar. Besides being the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is also the Mahanta at the Gorakhpur temple and heads the Gau Raksha Manch or the now recognised Hindu Yuva Vahini in Gorakhpur, which also has a great influence on the people of Bihar. Therefore, reports suggest Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is being touted as the second most preferred campaigner in Bihar besides of course Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be recalled here, that Yogi Adityanath’s campaign rally during the Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi polls had also attracted huge crowds.

BJP gears up for the upcoming Bihar elections

The BJP is fighting the Bihar assembly election 2020 in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). Yesterday, BJP began the ruling coalition’s mega rally in Bihar with the party president-JP Nadda addressing the first poll rally after the election guidelines were revised.

“Modi hain to mumkin hain aur Nitish hain to sambhav hai (Modi and Nitish make it possible),” Nadda said at a rally in Gaya Sunday.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for the second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

This will be the first election after the Coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year, therefore the EC has announced several measures to ensure social distancing. The poling time has been extended by one hour, and voters will be able to cast their votes between 7AM to 6PM. 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks and 6 lakh PPE kits will be supplied by the commission for election officials to protect them from the pandemic. 6.7 lakh units of face shields and 23 lakh pairs of gloves will also be arranged.