Addressing a rally in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strict action would be taken against those involved in cow slaughter. “Those involved in such an act will go to jail. We will save cow at any cost”, he said. CM Yogi was speaking in Bangarmau assembly seat where by-polls are going to be held on November 3 since the seat was vacated after the sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted for the rape of a minor.

Expressing commitment to protect cows, the Chief Minister said that the government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of cows. Adding that cow protection was everyone’s responsibility, he informed that cow shelters were being constructed in every district for the protection of bovines with the aide of the state government.

On Non-Discrimination along religious lines

CM Yogi said that his government did not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion while implementing government schemes and that development work was carried out by the government even during the pandemic. He said that Uttar Pradesh was the key to the progress of the country.

On dealing with Criminals

The Chief Minister said that earlier criminals used to get political patronage but now their illegal properties are being demolished by the state government. He said that miscreants can no longer to stir up communal tensions in the state as they knew that they would be put behind the bars if they did so.