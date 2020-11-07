As the Bihar entered its third and final phase of assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a controversial remark in an election rally. The controversial politician proclaimed India to be his ancestors’ propriety.

“I may not be from Bihar but entire India is Asaduddin Owaisi’ father’s proprietary. How? My father, your father, their fathers and their ancestors put their first steps in India. In this way, this country belongs to my ancestors. No one has the courage of calling me an intruder on my ancestors’ land,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi’s contentious remarks came on the eve of the final phase of the Bihar elections. AIMIM chief was addressing a rally in Bihar when he made the controversial remark that has now attracted criticism from several quarters.

History of Owaisi’s AIMIM and their atrocities against Hindus

While Owaisi insisted that his ancestors belong to India, it is equally important to note the antecedents of his forebears and their actions against Indians. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is the legacy of the Razakars, a Jihadist terror group that committed innumerable atrocities against Hindus in the Nizam’s kingdom before it was crushed by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel.

Founded in 1927 as the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the MIM was a pro-Nizam party that did not want the Nizam’s Hyderabad to be merged fully with the Union of India. Instead, in line with the Nizam’s wishes, the MIM wanted a ‘Muslim dominion’ rather complete integration with the Indian Union. It was either that or being a part of Pakistan.

To achieve its objective, the MIM floated the Razakars headed by one Qasim Rizvi. The Razakars were basically the Jihadist mob that the MIM used to perpetrate violence on the streets in order to ensure that the Nizam’s wishes were fulfilled. Rizvi, a student of the Aligarh Muslim University, was elected the President of the MIM in 1946 and it was he who led the Razakars when they perpetuated the most heinous crimes against Hindus in the region. The Razakars molested and raped women and children, slaughtered Hindus indiscriminately and engaged in the mutilation and massacre of Hindus.

Though Owaisi claimed that his forebears belonged to India, he was clever enough to reveal the colourful details of their past atrocities. It is perhaps this reign of terror and slaughter that Owaisi was referring to when he claimed India is his “forefathers’ property”.

AIMIM in the fray for the Bihar elections

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party is in the fray as a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) that has four other parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With Bihar elections, MIM is hoping to spoil the fun of other parties, most notably Congress and RJD, in the 243-member Assembly.