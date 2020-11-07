Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home News Reports “Entire India is my ancestors’ proprietary”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bihar election rally
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Entire India is my ancestors’ proprietary”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bihar election rally

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is fighting the Bihar assembly elections as a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) that has four other parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi makes controversial statements during his Bihar assembly elections rally
Asaduddin Owaisi(Source: Economic Times)
5

As the Bihar entered its third and final phase of assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a controversial remark in an election rally. The controversial politician proclaimed India to be his ancestors’ propriety.

“I may not be from Bihar but entire India is Asaduddin Owaisi’ father’s proprietary. How? My father, your father, their fathers and their ancestors put their first steps in India. In this way, this country belongs to my ancestors. No one has the courage of calling me an intruder on my ancestors’ land,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi’s contentious remarks came on the eve of the final phase of the Bihar elections. AIMIM chief was addressing a rally in Bihar when he made the controversial remark that has now attracted criticism from several quarters.

History of Owaisi’s AIMIM and their atrocities against Hindus

While Owaisi insisted that his ancestors belong to India, it is equally important to note the antecedents of his forebears and their actions against Indians. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is the legacy of the Razakars, a Jihadist terror group that committed innumerable atrocities against Hindus in the Nizam’s kingdom before it was crushed by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel.

Founded in 1927 as the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the MIM was a pro-Nizam party that did not want the Nizam’s Hyderabad to be merged fully with the Union of India. Instead, in line with the Nizam’s wishes, the MIM wanted a ‘Muslim dominion’ rather complete integration with the Indian Union. It was either that or being a part of Pakistan.

To achieve its objective, the MIM floated the Razakars headed by one Qasim Rizvi. The Razakars were basically the Jihadist mob that the MIM used to perpetrate violence on the streets in order to ensure that the Nizam’s wishes were fulfilled. Rizvi, a student of the Aligarh Muslim University, was elected the President of the MIM in 1946 and it was he who led the Razakars when they perpetuated the most heinous crimes against Hindus in the region. The Razakars molested and raped women and children, slaughtered Hindus indiscriminately and engaged in the mutilation and massacre of Hindus.

Though Owaisi claimed that his forebears belonged to India, he was clever enough to reveal the colourful details of their past atrocities. It is perhaps this reign of terror and slaughter that Owaisi was referring to when he claimed India is his “forefathers’ property”.

AIMIM in the fray for the Bihar elections

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party is in the fray as a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) that has four other parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With Bihar elections, MIM is hoping to spoil the fun of other parties, most notably Congress and RJD, in the 243-member Assembly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
Media

As India Today talks about Tejashwi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

World OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18

Recently Popular

World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Thackeray govt approves Rs 50,000 annually to each Bombay HC judge as ‘spectacle allowances’

OpIndia Staff -
In a resolution, the MVA government in Maharashtra has approved an allowance of Rs 50000 annually for the spectacles of judges and their family members.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
News Reports

“Entire India is my ancestors’ proprietary”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bihar election rally

OpIndia Staff -
“I may not be from Bihar but entire India is Asaduddin Owaisi’ father’s proprietary," the AIMIM chief said at an election rally in Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Chinese employees paid more than Pakistani counterparts in Lahore metro project: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
While conceding that Chinese workers are there to train Pakistani workers, local staff said that the wage gap raises several questions.
Read more
Law

Lawyer Vibhor Anand to stay in jail despite blaming Arnab Goswami’s Republic for his own tweets in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Vibhor Anand, who had been tweeted incessantly about the Sushant Singh Rajput death is to stay in jail
Read more
Media

As India Today talks about Tejashwi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more
Government and Policy

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali
Read more
News Reports

IT Dept unearths scam in ‘Believers Eastern Church’, funds for charity used to run Churches, proselytisation, got Rs 7,000 crore over the years: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In a major crackdown, the Income Tax Department had raided the premises of Believers Eastern Church in Thiruvalla in central Kerala.
Read more
Law

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asks NBSA to take action against Aaj Tak for violating HC order on Hathras case reporting

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked the authority to take appropriate action against the channel after received a complaint filed by Congress party supporter Saket Gokhale.
Read more
News Reports

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.
Read more
News Reports

Case of cheating registered against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the complaint of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad

OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Prasad had filed a complaint against Gaurav Wasan under sections of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds etc
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,462FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com