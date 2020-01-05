When Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘We rejected Pakistan and Jinnah’s Two Nation Theory’, he is lying. Here is how

Asaduddin Owaisi has always used a particular schtick to attack those who question and criticize his Islamist brand of politics. He often says that they rejected Jinnah’s Pakistan, or the two-nation theory, and that they are proud Indian Muslims and they will remain so forever. This statement is most often made when Owaisi is demanding special privileges for Muslims in the country or to prove that the Muslim community secular while the followers of Hindutva are communal bigots.

The supremo of the AIMIM made this comment again after the Prime Minister of Pakistan shared a fake video to accuse Uttar Pradesh of torturing Muslims. Owaisi said, “We are proud Indian Muslims and, Inshallah, till the day of judgment, will remain as proud Indian Muslims.”

Imran Khan, stop worrying about Indian Muslims. We rejected Jinnah’s two-nation theory.

We are proud Indian Muslims and, Inshallah, till the day of judgement, will remain as proud Indian Muslims. – @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/7aXmauh51l — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 4, 2020

However, Owaisi’s words cannot be taken at face value. For instance, his brother had infamously demanded that the Police be removed for 15 minutes in the country so that Muslims could show Hindus who is the boss and he suffered no consequences for his incitement.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After Modi’s election as Prime Minister, much of that false bravado has simply vanished into thin air. Since we cannot take Akbaruddin Owaisi’s words at face value, we can’t take Asaduddin Owaisi’s words at face value either. We have to ask ourselves, is he really speaking the truth?

As it turns out, we can safely say that Asaduddin Owaisi is lying when he says that his ancestors rejected the two-nation theory and Jinnah. While there are Indian Muslims who did reject Pakistan, we can never be sure of the exact numbers, there is enough evidence to prove that Asaduddin Owaisi’s family did not reject Pakistan. In fact, he comes from a family that has one of the worst records of communal harmony and tolerance in the history of Independent India.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is the legacy of the Razakars, a Jihadist terror group that committed innumerable atrocities against Hindus in the Nizam’s kingdom before it was crushed by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel. Founded in 1927 as the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the MIM was a pro-Nizam party that did not want the Nizam’s Hyderabad to be merged fully with the Union of India. Instead, in line with the Nizam’s wishes, the MIM wanted a ‘Muslim dominion’ rather complete integration with the Indian Union. It was either that or being a part of Pakistan.

To achieve its objective, the MIM floated the Razakars headed by one Qasim Rizvi. The Razakars were basically the Jihadist mob that the MIM used to perpetrate violence on the streets in order to ensure that the Nizam’s wishes were fulfilled. Rizvi, a student of the Aligarh Muslim University, was elected the President of the MIM in 1946 and it was he who led the Razakars when they perpetuated the most heinous crimes against Hindus in the region. The Razakars molested and raped women and children, slaughtered Hindus indiscriminately and engaged in the mutilation and massacre of Hindus.

Sardar Patel soon entered the fray and put an end to the madness. He brought the Nizam to kneel and forced him to accede to the Indian Union. Operation Polo was launched by the Indian government and the Razakars were overwhelmed by the Indian Army. After they surrendered meekly, Laik Ali, the Nizam’s Prime Minister, and Qasim Rizvi were arrested and sent to jail. Rizvi eventually served a nine-year prison sentence and was released only under the condition that he will leave for Pakistan, which he did.

Read: How Sardar Patel ensured Hyderabad’s inclusion in India

Before leaving, however, in a meeting of the MIM, Rizvi entrusted the leadership of the MIM and the revival of the party to Abdul Wahid Owaisi, the grandfather of Asaduddin Owaisi. The MIM the rebranded itself as the All India MIM and went on to contest elections. Thus, quite clearly, Asaduddin Owaisi’s family was entrusted with the leadership of the AIMIM by a genocidal maniac who wanted Hyderabad to either remain independent or accede to Pakistan.

The Razakars and the MIM were forced to abandon their delusions only by the Indian Army and the Iron Will of the Iron Man of India. For Asaduddin Owaisi to claim that his ancestors rejected Pakistan and the two-nation theory is a blatant lie of the highest order. Moreover, his grandfather, quite clearly, was a trusted aide of the genocidal maniac that led the Razakars while they committed a host of atrocities against Hindus. Furthermore, the conduct of his brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, proves abundantly that their ideology has changed very little since the time of the Razakars. It’s only their tactics that have changed.