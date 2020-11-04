Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home News Reports Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

After a marathon hearing of more than 6 hours, the court rejected the demand of police custody, and send him to judicial custody of 14 days.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami
Image source: Republic TV
5

A Mumbai court rejected the Mumbai police plea seeking 14 days of police custody of Arnab Goswami, who was arrested today morning in an old closed case. After a hearing that went into the midnight, the Alibaug Court granted 14 days of judicial custody for the Republic TV editor-in-chief, which means the Mumbai police won’t be able to interrogate him in its custody.

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning by a large team of police wielding AK-47 Assault rifles. After he was initially presented before the court, the court had ordered his medical examination as he was injured in the assault by the police. After the medical exam, he was presented before the court again at around 4.45 PM by the Mumbai police, which sought police remand for 14 days.

The senior journalist was arrested after Mumbai police reopened a 2018 case which was earlier closed after police found no evidence against Arnab Goswami. In that case, one Anvay Naik had committed suicide in 2018, and had left a suicide note saying that Arnab Goswami and two other persons owed him money which they were refusing to pay, and due to resultant financial crisis, he is ending his life. But Republic had rejected the claim, saying that it has made the payments as per the contract.

The Mumbai police had claimed that they have obtained fresh evidence in the case which was closed by a court in 2018, and had argued that they need Arnab Goswami’s custody to further probe the case.

But after a marathon hearing of more than 6 hours, the court rejected the demand of police custody, and send him to judicial custody of 14 days.

The court said that there is no justifiable ground to ask for police custody in the case. The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami. Most importantly, the judge also observed that the closed case was re-opened by police without consent from court.

After the midnight verdict by the court, Arnab Goswami said, ‘The Police has lost’.

According to Republic TV reports, the court also asked the lawyer of Arnab Goswami to keep his bail papers ready tomorrow. The Alibaug Court will hear his bail plea tomorrow morning.

In the meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear a petition of Arnab Goswami seeking to quash the case in the 2018 abetment of suicide case. The court will also hear the petition or Republic TV against Mumbai police trying to implicate in the TRP manipulation case by shielding the India Today channel, which was originally named in the complaint and the FIR in the TRP case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it
Read more
News Reports

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated
Read more

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected

Orders to arrest Arnab Goswami was given to SP Raigad directly from Uddhav Thackeray’s office: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maha CM and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue of Arnab Goswami arrest after which orders were issued from the CM's office, claims a report by Republic TV.

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police files FIR against Arnab Goswami’s wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting cops who came to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
A fresh FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a female cop at his residence when he was being arrested by Mumbai Police
Read more
News Reports

All India Bar Association writes to Maharashtra Governor for releasing Arnab Goswami, SC lawyer writes to CJI urging to take suo moto cognizance

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court Advocate Siddharth Acharya has written to the Chief Justice of India regarding the arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police.
Read more
News Reports

France disbands Turkish far-right, Islamist and neo-fascist group Grey Wolves for instigating hatred

OpIndia Staff -
The Grey Wolves are viewed as a group having their allegiance to Turkish authoritarian ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
News Reports

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated
Read more
News Reports

Delhi based lawyer files complaint against the arrest of Arnab Goswami without warrant by Mumbai Police with NHRC

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by lawyer Siddharth Nayak with NHRC says that Arnab Goswami was denied access to his legal team by Raigad Police
Read more
News Reports

‘You fight, all faujis are with you’: Major General GD Bakshi (R) roars as he extends support to Arnab Goswami. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Major General Bakshi (R) said, "Arnab, you are the son of a Colonel. You are the son of lion. You fight, all the veterans are with you"
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal police assault BJP workers taking out a rally in Kolkata to protest against continuing assault on BJP workers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
BJP workers had taken out the rally in Kolkata to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in the state
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust seeks suggestions and ideas for the design of the temple premises

OpIndia Staff -
The last date of submissions is 25th November 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Baba ka Dhaba case: Swad Official’s Gaurav Wasan alleges defamation, says he gave Rs 3.78 lakhs to ‘Baba’

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ka Dhaba's owner had earlier filed a complaint stating that Swad Official's Gaurav Wasan had not handed over the entire amount collected in his name via donations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,123FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com