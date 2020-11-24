Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Law Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker:...
LawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker: Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

Dave opposed Salve's submission while the Amicus Curiae Arvind Datar contended that the Speaker should be issued a notice as the Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary was only acting on behalf of the Speaker.

Jinit Jain
Maharashtra Assembly Asst Secy says letter to Arnab Goswami at the instance of Speaker
The contentious letter to Arnab Goswami was issued at Speaker's behest, says Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secy
263

The Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary, who is facing contempt proceedings for threatening Arnab Goswami for approaching the Supreme Court over the breach of privilege proceedings against the Republic TV Editor-in-chief, on Tuesday said that the contentious letter was issued at the instance of the Speaker.

On behalf of the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued before the bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India that no contempt was made out as there was no attempt to obstruct the administration of justice in issuing a letter to Arnab.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing Arnab Goswami, asked the apex court to issue a notice to the Speaker.

However, Dave opposed Salve’s submission while the Amicus Curiae Arvind Datar contended that the Speaker should be issued a notice as the Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary was only acting on behalf of the Speaker.

“We don’t want the Speaker to say that he was not served,” said the CJI and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

The Supreme Court, on November 6, much to the chagrin of the Maharashtra government, had issued a notice to Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to appear before the top court and show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the threatening letter authored by him to Republic TV Arnab Goswami.

“How can someone be threatened like this? How can someone be stopped from approaching a court by extending him threats like this? We are only concerned about access to this court. You cannot threaten people indirectly in this manner by saying how can you produce this in court. Who are these people? We want an independent counsel who will assist us in this matter,” Chief Justice SA Bobde had said then.

An enraged CJI questioned the authority in the country who can penalise someone for moving the Supreme Court. CJI Bobde asserted that the letter was in the teeth of Article 32, stating that it’s “extremely difficult” for them to overlook this letter.

The bench had then appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar as amicus curiae and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

CJI Bobde also observed that the letter amounted to direct interference in the administration of justice. The intention of the author of the letter seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because he approached this court and to threaten him with a penalty for doing so.

Maharashtra Assembly issued summons to Arnab Goswami asking him to appear

Continuing their witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra govt headed by Shiv Sena had used all its political might to harass Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had served four notices to Goswami and asked him to reach the assembly after he had criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over its inaction in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On October 15 at 14:50, Arnab Goswami had got a notice from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly asking him to appear, in person, at 15:00 hours. Essentially, the state government gave Arnab Goswami merely 10 minutes to make a personal appearance in the Assembly, saying that if he does not, action could be initiated against him. 

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had earlier sought clarification from Arnab Goswami on September 16 over a breach of privilege motion against him during a two-day monsoon session of the state legislature for the alleged derogatory comments against Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Congress under lens for receiving unaccounted Rs. 106 crore cash at party headquarters, much of it before 2019 general elections: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now reported that several payments of unaccounted cash were made to the erstwhile Congress Headquarters, prior to the 2019 General Elections.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

‘States must start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines,’ PM Modi advises chief ministers at review meeting

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi addressed a Coronavirus review meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight key states on Tuesday, including West Bengal and Gujarat.
Read more
Law

Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker: Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

Jinit Jain -
SC had issued notice to Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary, terming the threatening letter to Arnab Goswami as direct interference
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state media resorts to publishing blatant lies to convince themselves that ‘boycott china’ is not working

OpIndia Staff -
China claimed that Indian traders are finding it difficult to shun Chinese products because of the low quality of local products.
Read more
Government and Policy

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website
Read more
Law

‘Petition rightly nipped in the bud by HC’: SC rejects petition of sacked BSF jawan who challenged election of PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Delivering its verdict on Tuesday, SC rejected the petition of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
Read more
Social Media

‘Band of liars’: Isha Foundation calls for a clean social media space, asks Twitter to take action against deliberate lies and slander

OpIndia Staff -
The Tweets by Isha Foundation were in context to fake land grabbing charges that the Foundation has been facing for years.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,291FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com