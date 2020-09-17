Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra assembly sends 60-page breach of privilege notice to Arnab Goswami, Goswami says he...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra assembly sends 60-page breach of privilege notice to Arnab Goswami, Goswami says he will continue to question elected representatives

"I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them" Arnab Goswami respons

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra Assembly moves privilege motion against Arnab Goswami
Arnab Goswami, Courtesy: Twitter
126

The Maharashtra assembly has sent a privilege motion against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for his continuous attack on the Maharashtra govt in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The 60-page privilege notice against Arnab Goswami was sent after privilege motions were moved against him by Shiv Sena in the both houses in Maharashtra.

The notice says that Arnab Goswami has breached the privileges of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, and has threaten to jail him if he does not apologise.

A privilege motion can be moved if an individual or authority violates or disregards any of the privileges, powers, and immunities of the House concerned or members of the House or Committee. What amounts to breach of privilege or contempt is decided by the house and the punishment is also decided by it.

It may be noted that only the speeches made by members in parliament or assembly are protected by privilege law. Arnab Goswami criticised the ministers of the Maharashtra state govt, not the MLAs and MLCs, therefore the notice may not be according to the law.

Arnab Goswami responds

- Advertisement -

In response to the privilege motion moved against him, Goswami had released a statement. He said that Maharashtra assembly has sent him a notice threatening to jail him, but he will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives, and he will continue to fight them. He added that he has decided to contest the notice.

The full text of the statement is given below:

I want to speak to the people of India. The Maharashtra assembly has sent me a 60-page letter asking me why I am questioning the chief minister, and threatening me with jail and breach of privilege. I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them. I will fight them in the court, but never give in to such undemocratic practices. The constitution is not a gift given to anyone, it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to uphold that right, ask my questions and exercise the right to report.

Two privilege motions against Arnab Goswami

Two privilege motions were earlier moved in Maharashtra Assembly and the Legislative Council each. The motions were reportedly moved against Goswami over his allegedly ‘objectionable’ statements against the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made in relation to the mysterious death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The motion in the Maharashtra Assembly was moved by MLA Pratap Sarnaik and the motion in the Legislative Council was movied by Shiv Sena’s Manisha Kayande. Sarnaik said that Goswami made ‘false allegations without any evidence’ against the Maharashtra govt in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A motion against actress Kangana Ranaut was also reportedly moved by Congress leader Ashok Jagtap for her comments equating Maharashtra with PoK. Addressing the Assembly Sarnaik had termed Goswami’s alleged comments as ‘mocking’ the democracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Media Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Match made in heaven”, ‘India’ from Israel tells why the friendship between India and Israel was meant to be

OpIndia Staff -
Video by Israeli channel beautifully presents the cultural bond that the people of India and Israel share with one another.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra assembly sends 60-page breach of privilege notice to Arnab Goswami, Goswami says he will continue to question elected representatives

OpIndia Staff -
After breach of privilege passed by Shiv Sena against Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra Assembly sends notice to him threatening to jail him
Read more
News Reports

14-year-old Hindu girl who was abducted from Bihar tells court how Shabbir and his friends kidnapped and molested her

OpIndia Staff -
4-year-old Hindu girl gave details to a court how she was abducted by Shabbir and what happened to her after the abduction
Read more
News Reports

Sudarshan TV controversy: Special bench to continue hearing on Friday

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV advocate Shyam Divan requested the court to adjourn proceedings till Friday or Monday, seeking more time
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders spread fake news, twist Defence Minister’s statement to insinuate that China occupied 38,000 sq. km of land in the recent LAC stand-off

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders twist Rajnath Singh's statement on Aksai Chin to claim China occupied 38000 sq km Indian land recently
Read more
News Reports

MES employee posted in Jaipur arrested by military intelligence for sending information to Pakistan after getting honey-trapped on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
The accused defense employee was in touch with the Pakistani operative for two and a half years and used to call her "Madamji".
Read more
News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens issue statement after Prashant Bhushan alleges criminal conspiracy in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The statement states that the signatories are anguished that a number of persons are casting doubts on police probe in Delhi riots case
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,866FollowersFollow
15,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com