Support is pouring in from Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its state-sanctioned prosecution against the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Arnab Goswami has been transferred to the Taloja jail on Sunday. He revealed that there was a threat to his life and he was assaulted by the Police yet again.

Consulting Editor at Republic TV, Pradeep Bhandari, announced that he has approached the Supreme Court over the matter and pleaded with them to take suo moto cognizance of the case in order to provide protection to Arnab Goswami.

Friends,

A delegation of veterans and citizens have also decided to approach the President and submit a memorandum over the incident. They said, “It is a challenge for us now, whether truth will win, or whether atrocious lies will be allowed to reign.”

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi has come out strongly in support of Arnab Goswami as well. He said, “The President is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, and today a Colonel’s child is being subjected to this.”

Sonal Mansingh, a member of the Rajya Sabha, said, “Very very sad to see what’s happening with Arnab Goswami. I pray that truth prevails. This kind of treatment being meted out to anyone doesn’t bring glory to anyone.”

People from literary, social and cultural fields of Jammu have also come forward in support of Arnab Goswami. In a statement issued by Ashok Pandit, it is said, “Notwithstanding the reasons and the basis on which Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV channel was arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Mumbai, the way he was publicly pushed, bundled and huddled into the police vehicle smacked of much more than meets the eye.”

CP Singh, former Sessions Court Judge in Jaipur, said, “What happened shows that he is being pressurised in order to get him harassed through criminals; this is political terrorism and the height of it.”

“My life is in danger”

While he was being escorted to Taloja jail, Goswami shouted from the moving police van that his life is in danger. He alleged that the jailor assaulted him on Saturday. “My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me,’’ he shouted from inside the van. Goswami further alleged that when he asked to let him talk to his lawyer, the jailer assaulted him.

Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for a now-reopened 2018 abatement of the suicide case of an architect, Anvay Naik. In his suicide note, the architect has blamed a few people, including Arnab Goswami, for not paying dues. Later, the court dismissed the case against Arnab, but it was reopened in May 2020 by the Maharashtra government.