Sunday, November 8, 2020
Home Media Massive support pours in for Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Massive support pours in for Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its persecution of the Republic TV Editor

Consulting Editor at Republic TV, Pradeep Bhandari, announced that he has approached the Supreme Court over the matter and pleaded with them to take suo moto cognizance of the case in order to provide protection to Arnab Goswami.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami
Image Credit: Outlook
63

Support is pouring in from Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its state-sanctioned prosecution against the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Arnab Goswami has been transferred to the Taloja jail on Sunday. He revealed that there was a threat to his life and he was assaulted by the Police yet again.

Consulting Editor at Republic TV, Pradeep Bhandari, announced that he has approached the Supreme Court over the matter and pleaded with them to take suo moto cognizance of the case in order to provide protection to Arnab Goswami.

A delegation of veterans and citizens have also decided to approach the President and submit a memorandum over the incident. They said, “It is a challenge for us now, whether truth will win, or whether atrocious lies will be allowed to reign.”

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi has come out strongly in support of Arnab Goswami as well. He said, “The President is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, and today a Colonel’s child is being subjected to this.”

Sonal Mansingh, a member of the Rajya Sabha, said, “Very very sad to see what’s happening with Arnab Goswami. I pray that truth prevails. This kind of treatment being meted out to anyone doesn’t bring glory to anyone.”

People from literary, social and cultural fields of Jammu have also come forward in support of Arnab Goswami. In a statement issued by Ashok Pandit, it is said, “Notwithstanding the reasons and the basis on which Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV channel was arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Mumbai, the way he was publicly pushed, bundled and huddled into the police vehicle smacked of much more than meets the eye.”

CP Singh, former Sessions Court Judge in Jaipur, said, “What happened shows that he is being pressurised in order to get him harassed through criminals; this is political terrorism and the height of it.”

“My life is in danger”

While he was being escorted to Taloja jail, Goswami shouted from the moving police van that his life is in danger. He alleged that the jailor assaulted him on Saturday. “My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me,’’ he shouted from inside the van. Goswami further alleged that when he asked to let him talk to his lawyer, the jailer assaulted him.

Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for a now-reopened 2018 abatement of the suicide case of an architect, Anvay Naik. In his suicide note, the architect has blamed a few people, including Arnab Goswami, for not paying dues. Later, the court dismissed the case against Arnab, but it was reopened in May 2020 by the Maharashtra government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArnab Goswami arrested
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami has no account on any social media platform, Mumbai police claim he was ‘active on social media’ in jail

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Police claim they shifted Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail because he was allegedly active on social media using someone's phone
Read more
World

Calm down, Indians, Kamala Harris ‘shattering the glass ceiling’ in the USA is not a win for you

K Bhattacharjee -
Senator from California, Kamala Harris, would soon become the Vice-President of the United States of America.
Read more

Netizens appeal to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to ensure Arnab Goswami’s safety amidst reports of assault by Mumbai Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail from the quarantine centre in Alibaug where he is currently in judicial custody over 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017

Lost in translation: Google ruins Pak PM Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google Translate embarrasses Imran Khan as he sends a strangely worded congratulatory message to Joe Biden in Urdu

Recently Popular

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
World

Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

OpIndia Staff -
State GOP Chair said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.
Read more
News Reports

We can’t pass order today, it is already six: Bombay High Court refuses to grant bail to Arnab Goswami today, lawyers free to approach...

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court as reserved its order in the ad-interim plea filed by Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami seeking bail
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Bollywood: Narcotics Control Bureau raids residence of producer Firoz Nadiadwala, recovers drugs, questions his wife

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that Firoz Nadiadwala will be summoned soon as his named had propped up during the course of the probe.
Read more
Media

Massive support pours in for Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its persecution of the Republic TV Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Support is pouring in from Arnab Goswami from across the board as Mumbai Police continues its state-sanctioned prosecution.
Read more
News Reports

“Main to zinda hoon”: Rebel JDU leader Sanjay Jha fact-checks TOI for declaring him dead

OpIndia Staff -
While independent candidate in Bihar elections Neeraj Jha has died, TOI and others reported rebel JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha has died
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Man gives triple talaq to wife after she developed vaginal infection, demands money from in-laws to marry another woman

OpIndia Staff -
After Siddique learnt that his wife has vaginal infection, he dumped her at hospital, later went to her parent's house to give triple talaq
Read more
Media

The persecution of Arnab Goswami: Judicial intervention is the only recourse available to a citizen when he is the victim of the state

K Bhattacharjee -
The state-sanctioned persecution of Arnab Goswami by the Maha Vikas Aghadi appears to cross new limits with every passing day.
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami has no account on any social media platform, Mumbai police claim he was ‘active on social media’ in jail

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Police claim they shifted Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail because he was allegedly active on social media using someone's phone
Read more
World

Calm down, Indians, Kamala Harris ‘shattering the glass ceiling’ in the USA is not a win for you

K Bhattacharjee -
Senator from California, Kamala Harris, would soon become the Vice-President of the United States of America.
Read more
World

US Presidential elections: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris hail results as an opportunity to ‘heal’ the country, Donald Trump yet to concede

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden claimed that he will strive to be the President who believes in unifying people rather than dividing them.
Read more
News Reports

FCRA violation complaint lodged against evangelist group which claims to make women pregnant with ‘prophetic declarations’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegedly evangelist Ankur Narula received Rs 2.60 crore through a shell company, which is a violation of FCRA norms
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
477,466FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com