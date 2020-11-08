On Sunday, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief made shocking disclosure stating that his life was under threat as he was being now shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail by the Mumbai Police.

Speaking to Republic TV reporters, Arnab Goswami said that he was yet again assaulted by the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police have reportedly moved Arnab Goswami from the quarantine centre to Taloja Jail in a police van. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail was not intimated to Arnab Goswami’s lawyers, as reported by Republic.

“My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can’t speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami.

Arnab’s disclosure regarding the threat to his life comes days after a magistrate court in Alibag had sent Arnab to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab Goswami was arrested a few days ago in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was recently reopened by the Mumbai Police.

Bombay HC reserves order on Arnab’s arrest, says it will deliver on Monday

On Saturday, the Bombay HC had reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab Goswami’s arrest. The Bombay High Court had then announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

After almost 6 hours of hearing, on Saturday, the Bombay High Court reserved its judgment in a petition filed to challenge Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest in the 201 suicide case.

While withholding the verdict in the ad-interim plea filed by Arnab Goswami, the court said that it could not pass an order as it was already 6 PM. The Republic Media Network Managing Director had filed the plea requesting to declare his arrest as illegal, and also sought interim release from jail.

The prime argument raised in the HC petition is that the police has no power to suo moto re-open the case without getting a judicial order after the Magistrate passed a closure order in the case in 2019 based on the report submitted by police. The defence lawyers contended that action of the police officers to re-start the investigation in the case were illegal and hence the accused ought to be released.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and the case was closed by the court after a closure report was filed by the Police.