A complaint has been filed against one Spiritual Welfare Society by Legal Rights Observatory with the Union Home Ministry, seeking cancellation of FCRA licence over allegations of money laundering and religious proselytisation. The evangelist organisation is headed by a Punjab-based evangelist named Ankur Narula.

According to the legal rights group, the Christian organisation had created a shell company in the United Kingdom to facilitate money laundering to the tune of ₹2.6 crores through Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act.

Money laundering allegations against Christian NGO

The shell company, Ankur Narula Ministries (UK) Limited, created by the evangelist was registered in Old Gloucester Street in London. It was, however, dissolved 3 years ago on April 23, 2017, after creating a network for money laundering. Legal Rights Observatory had shared evidence where Ankur Narula was seen bypassing conventional banking system for accepting payments from foreign donors.

“For sending offerings from outside India, please contact this number…” a message by the society read. It shows that Ankur Narula was accepting foreign contributions without seeking permission from the government.

Ankur Narula and his evangelist practices

Legal Rights Observatory had shared posters where Ankur Narula had claimed to protect people from the influence of ‘black magic.’ One such contentious poster read, “Kaala jaadu se chutkara aur azaadi paye (Get rid of black magic from your life),” the poster read.

The evangelist had aslo claimed to turn a woman, willing to have a child, pregnant through his ‘prophecies.’ A poster published by him had said, ‘Blessing of womb, Got pregnant after receiving the prophetic declaration”.

In another poster shared by the legal rights group, Ankur Narula Ministries claimed, “Prophecy fulfilled!” He had shared pictures of a woman and claimed that a cyst was removed from her body with the help of prophecies. The poster read, “Just after receiving prophecy, cyst came out through privates.” With such ‘miraculous claims’, the evangelist tries to entrap uneducated and impoverished people and convert them to Christianity.

Who is Ankur Narula?

According to his website, Ankur Narula is a pastor at The Church of Signs and Wonders. The Church claims to be the fastest-growing churches in Punjab with over 1,00,000 people attending his sermons via the internet, and live sessions. “Born in a non-believer family, Apostle Ankur Narula came to know about Lord Jesus Christ at suicide point frustrated from intoxications and sickness,” the website read. It further added, “Apostle’s clear-cut message of God’s love has inspired thousands of people around the globe in maintaining a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.”